BLAME GAME

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey finds

Nearly all Israelis surveyed said they believed Tehran was the victor, while 70% rated Trump’s management of the war as a failure or poor

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war against the U.S. and Israel and view its conclusion negatively, a new survey by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has found.

Over 9 in 10 respondents (92%), surveyed between June 17-20, said Tehran emerged as the victor, according to The Times of Israel, and nearly 70% said President Donald Trump’s management of the war classifies as “failed” or “poor.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fared slightly better, with 56% of respondents saying his handling of the war was either a failure or poor.

Nearly all Israelis surveyed (88%) said the country did not achieve its stated goals of ending Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and bringing down the regime. About half (48%) of respondents said Israel should restart major military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon, even at the risk of clashing with Trump, who has pushed for the fighting to end — while only 21% said they were opposed to such action.

A vast majority of Israelis are pessimistic about the conflict’s apparent conclusion — 83% said the war with Iran weakened Israel’s long-term security position and 86% have a negative view of the outcome of the war. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents said they did not believe Netanyahu’s claims that Israel made significant progress in the conflict.