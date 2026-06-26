DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing states

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing ...states

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets with Hakeem Jeffries

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets wit...h Hakeem Jeffries

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of our democracy’

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of ou...r democracy’

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreement

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreem...ent

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish community, wins race to replace Nadler

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish... community, wins race to replace Nadler

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and pro-Israel allies

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and... pro-Israel allies

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential Zionists’ as targets

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential ...Zionists’ as targets

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in Lebanon

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in L...ebanon

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize against left-wing opposition

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize aga...inst left-wing opposition

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days before Gaza deal, new book reveals

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days be...fore Gaza deal, new book reveals

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out of the state Legislature

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out o...f the state Legislature

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antisemitism in the spotlight

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antis...emitism in the spotlight

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for Israel

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for... Israel

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in Montreal

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in ...Montreal

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jewish groups

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jew...ish groups

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemitism records as Jewish vote looms large

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemit...ism records as Jewish vote looms large

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis George’s expected mayoralty

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis Ge...orge’s expected mayoralty

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel politics

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel pol...itics

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey finds

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey fin...ds

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israel sentiment with antisemitism

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israe...l sentiment with antisemitism

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors down on Iran deal

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors dow...n on Iran deal

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell new Iran deal echoes Obama’s

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell n...ew Iran deal echoes Obama’s

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the only powerful ally’ they have left

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the o...nly powerful ally’ they have left

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds with some of its donors

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds w...ith some of its donors

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump administration effort

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump ad...ministration effort

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish leaders mark America’s 250th with open letter

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish le...aders mark America’s 250th with open letter

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says, retreating from previous war aim

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says,... retreating from previous war aim

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran deal falls apart

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran ...deal falls apart

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next... mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commitments

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commit...ments

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to take on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to tak...e on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona Senate race

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona... Senate race

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicians at White House UFC fight

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicia...ns at White House UFC fight

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s... first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with Lander

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with ...Lander

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shift into new phase

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shif...t into new phase

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing for new education tax credit

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing fo...r new education tax credit

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on alert

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on... alert

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middle East

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middl...e East

Trump: U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal

Trump: U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal

Anti-Israel left takes a page from AIPAC in spending big in primaries

Anti-Israel left takes a page from AIPAC in spending big in ...primaries

Permanent daylight saving time legislation gains momentum with Trump’s backing

Permanent daylight saving time legislation gains momentum wi...th Trump’s backing

Los Angeles teachers union faces backlash over expulsion of Jewish teacher

Los Angeles teachers union faces backlash over expulsion of ...Jewish teacher

Anti-Israel activist indicted in Michigan threat case worked for El-Sayed

Anti-Israel activist indicted in Michigan threat case worked... for El-Sayed

Netanyahu’s challengers search for a path to power

Netanyahu’s challengers search for a path to power

The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ midterm splurge

The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ m...idterm splurge

Fetterman: Outlook for Jews in Democratic Party is ‘bleak’

Fetterman: Outlook for Jews in Democratic Party is ‘bleak’...

Federal prosecutors indict eight UMich anti-Israel activists over campus threats, harassment

Federal prosecutors indict eight UMich anti-Israel activists... over campus threats, harassment

Goldman: Jewish community needs non-Jewish allies to effectively fight antisemitism

Goldman: Jewish community needs non-Jewish allies to effecti...vely fight antisemitism

Lander says he’s not endorsing congressional candidate with whom he put out an ad

Lander says he’s not endorsing congressional candidate with ...whom he put out an ad

Graham Platner survives scandals to win Dem nomination, will face Sen. Susan Collins

Graham Platner survives scandals to win Dem nomination, will... face Sen. Susan Collins

Top GOP lawmakers call for ‘powerful response’ to Iran downing U.S. Army helicopter

Top GOP lawmakers call for ‘powerful response’ to Iran downi...ng U.S. Army helicopter

UDP jumps into Mich. Senate race with $2 million ad buy supporting Stevens

UDP jumps into Mich. Senate race with $2 million ad buy supp...orting Stevens

The politics behind the Trump-Netanyahu divide

The politics behind the Trump-Netanyahu divide

Will Avila Chevalier’s ‘beyond the pale’ views sink the DSA challenger’s campaign against Espaillat?

Will Avila Chevalier’s ‘beyond the pale’ views sink the DSA ...challenger’s campaign against Espaillat?

Controversial influencer Ms. Rachel set to be hosted by Congressional Dads Caucus

Controversial influencer Ms. Rachel set to be hosted by Cong...ressional Dads Caucus

Israel says it will halt attacks on Iran, continue operations in southern Lebanon

Israel says it will halt attacks on Iran, continue operation...s in southern Lebanon

U.S. scrambles to contain Israel-Iran escalation after renewed attacks

U.S. scrambles to contain Israel-Iran escalation after renew...ed attacks

Israeli startup founders receive warm reception at New York Tech Week

Israeli startup founders receive warm reception at New York ...Tech Week

Mamdani endorsee defends attending anti-Israel rally one day after Oct. 7 attacks

Mamdani endorsee defends attending anti-Israel rally one day... after Oct. 7 attacks

Bessent looks to use Iranian assets to help Gulf countries rebuild

Bessent looks to use Iranian assets to help Gulf countries r...ebuild

Quick Hits

SCOOP

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories

Reached for comment, Carmella Charrington defended boosting Henry Ford's 'The International Jew' and repeatedly told JI to ‘get your rabbi’

By
Will Bredderman
June 25, 2026

An activist that two politicians from the Democratic Socialists of America helped elevate to a leadership position in the Brooklyn Democratic Party on Tuesday posted a vitriolic antisemitic screed to her Instagram last year — declaring as “the truth” a notorious work beloved by Adolf Hitler that describes a Jewish world conspiracy.

Carmella Charrington was part of an army of left-wing insurgents who captured office on Tuesday: In her case, the role of district leader in the Brooklyn Democratic Party, an unpaid but important position that elects the party’s influential chairperson and plays a significant role in nominating judges and filling jobs at the city Board of Elections. 

Although the DSA itself did not formally endorse Charrington for the post, two of its most important local figures campaigned with her and helped her make the ballot: state Sen. Jabari Brisport and state Assembly candidate Eon Huntley, who defeated an incumbent lawmaker in a hotly watched race earlier this week. 

Charrington’s candidacy was part of a broader campaign to depose the present centrist leadership of the official party organization. But in November 2025, Charrington shared a video to her Instagram account — which features various photos and videos of herself at Brisport and Huntley’s joint campaign headquarters — promoting the “hidden history” in industrialist Henry Ford’s notorious 1920s series of conspiracy pamphlets, The International Jew.

“This better be the topic at the table#dad #deedtheft #ceo #love #ericadams #brooklyn #lovers #lovers #corruption #diddy #nyc ##cardio#cardib #trump,” Charrington captioned the since-deleted post, adding in the comments: “The only way to change is understanding the truth!”

The video itself is a summary and update of Ford’s century-old conspiracy theories, presented by a wellness influencer.

“You find out who owns all the social media, and then who also owns the tobacco industry, the cotton industry, the banking industry, the theater, the newspaper, the radio, and then we can clearly see who owns the government as well,” the speaker in the video says. “This is why in school things like reading the Bible, praying, celebrating Christmas, got to get rid of all that. Then it gets deeper when you find out who brought in all the liquor and all the drugs, and also made people into drunks during the Great Depression, because the same people caused the Great Depression.”

The video further asserts that Jewish people created plastic surgery to “blend in,” “brought the slaves” to America, established the gay rights movement and plotted the infamous 1921 massacre of Black residents of Tulsa, Okla. It asserts Jewish people are “always changing their names” and variously call themselves Zionists, Communists and Bolsheviks.

It then pivots to the issue that propelled Tuesday’s socialist sweep: Israel.

“It gets deeper when you talk about Palestine and the takeover of that with the Rothschilds, same people, and the whole Palestine thing connects back to the Rothschilds, who are the bankers, who then control everything, including the schools,” the speaker continues. “All the media and the newspapers and the radios are owned by a small group of people who control everything.” 

The video concludes with an image promoting the Swedish neo-Nazi film series “Europa: The Last Battle,” the conspiracy tome The Curse of Canaan: A Demonology of History, the Holocaust denial tracts of Fred Leuchter and the anti-Israel pamphlet Zionism: The Terrible Secret of the Cold War.

Reached by Jewish Insider, Charrington maintained that she was not prejudiced, but also insisted the video “was some facts.” She repeatedly told the reporter to “get your rabbi,” as she intended to hold a future “roundtable” on what she called a “bullying community.”

“There’s so much harm that your community has done to me,” she said. “It’s a problem in our community and it needs to be addressed.”

Charrington rose to prominence as part of a legal fight over possession of her family’s brownstone in the historically Black but fast-gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. She alleged in numerous media appearances that she was the victim of deed theft, a form of fraud, but New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ office determined it was a complicated but legal inheritance dispute.

In one of several phone calls with JI, Charrington railed against Jewish investors she accused of gaining access to her home and a Jewish judge who sentenced her to six days on Rikers Island for contempt of court.

Helping to promote her cause has been another leading DSA official: New York City Councilman Chi Ossé, who was arrested demonstrating outside the home in April. The incident inspired New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to create a new Office of Deed Theft Prevention.

Ossé, for his part, stressed in a phone conversation with JI that he had not endorsed Charrington for district leader and was unfamiliar with her posting history.

“We condemn this antisemitism and bigotry in the harshest possible terms,” Ossé said in a subsequent written statement to JI. “There is no room for this kind of hate in Brooklyn. I reject it completely.” 

Brisport similarly said he was unaware of Charrington’s views but repeatedly refused to answer whether he would have supported her for party office had he seen the video she shared — or if he considered such beliefs disqualifying for a person to hold power in the Democratic Party. Huntley, the nominee for Assembly, did not respond to repeated calls or emails.

However, the two DSA leaders subsequently sent a joint statement denouncing the content of the video, and harping on the right-wing elements of its message.

“The antisemitic post that Carmella shared has no place in our movement. This incident illustrates exactly what antisemitism does — it misdirects the justified anger of working people and oppressed communities away from systems of power and onto Jews,” they wrote. “We are committed to working with all constituents and fellow electeds alike to unlearn and dismantle these deeply antisemitic, anti-LGBT, and anti-communist narratives which hurt and divide our communities.”

JI also contacted Mark Hanna, a Mamdani ally and Brooklyn district leader who served as election attorney for the insurgent slate on which Charrington ran. Hanna is also the treasurer of American Priorities PAC, a committee dedicated to combatting the influence of AIPAC and uplifting anti-Israel candidates.

“Any kind of antisemitism or Islamophobia or hatred I’m not going to be supportive of,” Hanna said in an initial phone conversation.

After JI sent him the video, he wrote back that he hoped the post “can be a teachable moment.”

“I will have to speak with her about it,” he wrote. “I want to work with Carmella on issues related to deed theft and the other concerns she has in her community, and I think calling her in to learn and ensure inclusivity, rather than calling out for a repost, will be more fruitful.”

Hitler reportedly kept German translations of The International Jew in his office, where he also displayed a portrait of Ford. He praised the American industrialist in Mein Kampf, and in 1938 awarded him the Grand Cross of the Order of the German Eagle, a medal the Nazi leader created to honor foreign allies of his genocidal regime.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.