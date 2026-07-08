Trump declares Iran MOU ‘over’
Plus, Turkey's F-35 bid has Israel on edge
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on President Donald Trump’s comments at the NATO summit in Ankara this morning that the MOU with Iran is “over,” and look at how Israel is approaching U.S. plans to sell fighter jets and weapons systems to Turkey. We report on growing pressure for Graham Platner to drop his Senate bid in Maine following recent sexual assault allegations, and cover last night’s Michigan Senate debate between Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Elan Carr and Marine Le Pen.
We have also launched a new on-demand Live Briefingthat you can access throughout the day via our new app (on Apple and Android) and on our website.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- The NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, wraps up today. President Donald Trump is slated to depart this afternoon after meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
- Speaking at the summit earlier today, Trump said that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was “over,” calling the country “scum,” following overnight Iranian strikes targeting military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait. The Iranian attacks came after CENTCOM hit over 80 targets in Iran on Tuesday, hitting air-defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in retaliation for Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.Read more here.
- Israeli media reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is in Ankara with the president and was planning to make a last-minute trip to Israel today, called off the visit. Hegseth had been slated to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who arrived in Israel earlier this week, will give an address this afternoon at Tel Aviv University on his vision for the future of U.S.-Israel relations.
- The annual Contemporary Antisemitism conference continues today in Haifa.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S GILI COHEN
Is President Donald Trump about to throw Israel under the … fighter jet?
The F-35 may be a stealth jet, but the Trump administration’s likely sale of the highly sophisticated planes to Turkey is creating a very out-in-the-open rift between Jerusalem and Ankara. It pits two strongmen of the type that Trump purports to admire — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, both of whom are vying to be a kind of Mideast “favorite son” to the mercurial American president — against each other.
The potential for the sale — one that strikes at the heart of Israel’s qualitative military edge and could tilt the balance of power in the region — is fueling anxiety in Israel. So much so that Netanyahu took to Fox News on both Sundayand Monday to detail Turkey’s long anti-Israel “rap sheet.” And this comes after harsh words by both Trump and Vice President JD Vance about Israel’s isolation on the world stage.
Israeli foreign policy analysts are also raising red flags. “Defining [Turkey] as an enemy would be a mistake, but it is clearly a rival that openly acts against the State of Israel and promotes a vision that includes Israel’s destruction,” Avner Golov, vice president of national security consulting firm MIND Israel and former senior director at the Israeli National Security Council, told JI.
The potential F-35 fighter jet sale is a complex one for Israel. Turkey was actually part of the program once before, but was expelled during the previous Trump administration over its purchase of a Russian air-defense system.
“Turkey used to be our friend, we used to train together, so they were not part of our demand within the framework of the qualitative military edge,” a former Israeli Air Force planner told JI. “And here we find ourselves in a problem: Turkey was a member of the project, and we are not” — though Israel has received F-35s despite not being an official partner.
thumb on the scale
Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influence his own replacement
The Maine Democratic Party accused Senate candidate Graham Platner on Tuesday of attempting to “put his thumb on the scale” to influence whom the party chooses to replace him on the ticket, as a growing wave of Democrats in the state position themselves to run for the seat. The charge by party officials comes a day after a former romantic partner accused Platner of sexual assault and as many of his key supporters urge him to suspend his campaign, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Continued scandal: Additional allegations of nonconsensual sexual conduct emerged on Tuesday, in a new Washington Post interview with another former romantic partner of Platner who had previously accused him of domestic abuse. Platner’s campaign has denied all of the allegations.
Cut loose: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday joined the swelling chorus of Democratic voices demanding Platner abandon his campaign — a campaign the mayor’s own top political advisor helped start and steer, JI’s Will Bredderman reports.