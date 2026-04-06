White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boosts defense spending

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Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehr...an to reach an agreement

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They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape wh...at followed

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories online

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy ...theories online

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New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military ac...tion against Iran

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extremism after Temple Israel attack

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extre...mism after Temple Israel attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears and Arab outreach after attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears a...nd Arab outreach after attack

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in troops?

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in t...roops?

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Israel

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Isra...el

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists convicted of murder

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists co...nvicted of murder

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after backlash

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after ba...cklash

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets political reality

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets po...litical reality

Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani’s movement

Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani...’s movement

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and... Palestinian security prisoners

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Iran’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Ira...n’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

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Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave, AJC concludes

Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave,... AJC concludes

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After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat ant...isemitism, back Palestinians

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, compares Piker to Nick Fuentes

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, co...mpares Piker to Nick Fuentes

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism on Instagram

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism ...on Instagram

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

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Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens criticize El-Sayed over rallie...s with Hasan Piker

Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to Iranian aggression

Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to... Iranian aggression

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safeguards to combat antisemitism

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Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidates’ views on Israel

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidat...es’ views on Israel

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a risk’

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a ri...sk’

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boycott some Jewish events

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boyco...tt some Jewish events

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

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DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Jewish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Je...wish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military was a positive outcome

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military wa...s a positive outcome

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject Tucker Carlson

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject T...ucker Carlson

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in New York

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in N...ew York

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes in Israel’s north and south

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes... in Israel’s north and south

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames Israel for Iran’s attacks

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Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded Iran coverage

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded ...Iran coverage

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150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant funding in 2027

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant fu...nding in 2027

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuation flights from Israel

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuati...on flights from Israel

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embraces Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embrace...s Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go to early elections

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go t...o early elections

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over Israel

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over... Israel

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump claim that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump clai...m that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve... security grant program

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish community to carry on her legacy

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish communi...ty to carry on her legacy

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with Tehran-backed network in Manhattan

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with T...ehran-backed network in Manhattan

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from the political center

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from ...the political center

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented casualties during shooting attack

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented ...casualties during shooting attack

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic comments by author of book his wife illustrated

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic commen...ts by author of book his wife illustrated

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual...

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possible

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possib...le

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS funding stalemate

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS fundin...g stalemate

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan syn...agogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confrontin...g hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans lead...er with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support... Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet i...n all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing ...districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own pa...rty’s foreign policy views

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Quick Hits

BUDGET TALK

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boosts defense spending

The request includes cuts of $1.3 billion to FEMA grant programs, a category which includes the Nonprofit Security Grant Program

Daniel SLIM / AFP via Getty Images

The White House is seen in Washington, DC, on December 17, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
April 6, 2026

The Trump administration’s 2027 top-line budget request to Congress calls for significant funding increases for the Department of Defense, while pushing for cuts to certain programs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Justice.

The budget request affirms President Donald Trump’s previously stated desire for a $1.5 trillion defense budget in 2027 — a $441 billion increase over 2026 funding levels.

The request urges cuts of $1.3 billion to non-disaster grant programs at FEMA, a category which includes the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which has been critical to protecting Jewish community institutions and for which both lawmakers and Jewish community groups have sought increased funding.

The request does not specifically spell out how NSGP funding would be impacted, but states broadly that the budget “reduces wasteful FEMA grant programs, refocusing the agency on sound emergency management while encouraging States and communities to build resilience and use their unique local knowledge and resources in disaster response.”

The budget document does specifically lambast FEMA’s “Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention” program, which has support from some groups in the Jewish community, as having been “weaponized to target Americans exercising their First Amendment rights.”

At the DOJ, the administration again aims to eliminate the Community Relations Service, which has received support from some Jewish community groups in the past, charged with helping to mediate communal conflicts based on various forms of hatred and discrimination. It describes the program as a “woke [enterprise] that fails to serve the core function of the Department to fight crime and protect American communities.”

Lawmakers ultimately rejected efforts to fully defund CRS last year, though they did cut $4 million from the office’s budget.

“CRS has a long track record of supporting fringe leftist organizations such as Black Lives Matter and legitimizing riotous behavior that puts America’s police in the crosshairs,” the budget request continues.

The budget request also continues to push for the elimination of the Department of Education, though it doesn’t include a specific line item for the Office for Civil Rights, which is responsible for addressing, among other issues, antisemitism on college campuses. The administration had sought significant cuts to that office in 2026.

The administration called for $2.7 billion in cuts to the U.S.’ funding for international organizations including the United Nations, particularly taking aim at the United Nations regular budget and U.N. peacekeeping missions.

It specifically criticizes anti-Israel bias at the U.N.: The budget document states that the U.N. Human Rights Council and its commission of inquiry on Israel “has failed to uphold any semblance of impartiality or conduct objective investigations.”

The administration requested $15.2 million in additional funding for the Treasury Department’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, “making key investments in critical cyber capabilities, sanctions targeting, and combating illicit financial activity” — with a focus on countering cartels.

More specific line-item requests should be released in the coming days.

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