ANALYSIS

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

The race to the left on Israel in the primary underscores the extent to which Middle East politics have shifted and criticism of the Jewish state has become a litmus test in left-wing circles and districts

In the closing message of her campaign ahead of the North Carolina Democratic primary today, Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, a far-left antagonist of Israel, is leaning into criticism of the war against Iran.

“President Trump just used our taxpayer dollars to bomb a school in Iran, killing over 100 elementary school children and starting another endless war abroad. This is reprehensible, and I strongly condemn it, as should every elected official,” Allam said in a direct-to-camera video ad posted on social media on Monday — despite no evidence that the U.S. or Israel were responsible for the strike.

Allam, who is Muslim, vowed that she would never accept support from defense contractors or pro-Israel groups, and said she “opposed these ‘forever wars’ my entire career, and I hope to earn your vote to be your proudly uncompromised pro-peace leader in Washington.”

By contrast, Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-NC), aiming to fend off a primary challenge from Allam, offered a condemnation of the “brutal and repressive” Iranian regime in a statement on Monday, while arguing that its “abuses do not give the president the authority to launch military strikes without Congressional approval.” She said Congress must vote to bring the war to an end.

In an initial statement on X over the weekend, Foushee issued an unequivocal condemnation of the operation, calling it “an unconstitutional escalation that risks dragging the United States into another catastrophic and endless war in the Middle East” that “ignores the will of the American people and recklessly puts our servicemembers in harm’s way” without making mention of the Iranian regime.

In 2022, Foushee won the seat in the 4th Congressional District against Allam with significant backing from the AIPAC-linked United Democracy Project super PAC, but Foushee has taken a more critical posture towards Israel over the last year. This year, significant outside spending has flowed into the race on both sides.

Allam’s allies have claimed that AIPAC is secretly spending to support Foushee, who vowed not to accept funding from the group last year. But AIPAC has strongly denied those claims. “Rep. Foushee rejected AIPAC support and we are not involved in or participating in any way in this race,” the group said Monday.

Foushee has faced a spate of attacks during the primary, including from the groups backing Allam, over her past support for Israel and relationship with AIPAC. She has gone to significant lengths to emphasize that she has cut ties with AIPAC, telling Politico, “My voting record and support for legislation to stop arms sales to Israel speaks for itself.”

The race to the left on Israel in the primary, in a deeply progressive district, underscores the extent to which Middle East politics have shifted and criticism of the Jewish state has become a litmus test in left-wing circles and districts. The shift comes as a new Gallup poll shows, for the first time, that Americans are now more sympathetic to Palestinians than Israelis.

Allam’s comments centering the U.S. as the perpetrator of atrocities in the Iran war also point to how radical she could end up being if elected to Congress.

The race also raises a key questionfor pro-Israel groups and voters going forward: when the two choices are a critic of Israel and an even more extreme critic of Israel, how should they respond? Is it worth backing someone critical of Israel to prevent someone with even stronger views from being elected?