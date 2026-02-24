Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

DELHI DIPLOMACY

Modi's upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations 'to a new, strategic level,' Israeli ambassador says

In an interview with JI, Amb. Reuven Azar says joint manufacturing ‘means that, during times of need, we can supply things to each other, unlike what happened during the war’

PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for photographers after Netanyahu arrived at the Air Force Station in New Delhi on January 14, 2018.

By
Lahav Harkov
February 24, 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday to address the Knesset and head an innovation event in Jerusalem, as part of what Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar told Jewish Insider is an “upgrade” in relations between the countries “to a new, strategic level.”

The visit of the head of the world’s most populous nation, whose relations with Israel have grown stronger since Modi became prime minister in 2014, has important implications for the Jewish state’s security, geopolitics and trade, Azar said. 

Modi last visited Israel eight years ago. At the time, a photo of the Indian leader and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wading barefoot in the Mediterranean Sea during a visit to a desalination plant went viral. 

His trip this week, during which he will address Israel’s Knesset, comes amid rising tensions across the Middle East — and as Israelis prepare for a potential attack from Iran.

India has been the Israeli defense industry’s largest customer in recent years, with arms sales totaling $20.5 billion during 2020-2024. The countries have reportedly closed deals worth $8.6 billion since the beginning of 2026.

During his visit, Modi plans to sign an “updated security agreement to allow the private sector to work on more sensitive products when it comes to joining production,” Azar, who has been Israel’s envoy to India since September 2024, said. “The updated protocols will allow us to work on more sensitive technology. It will create a lot of action.”

Netanyahu and leading Israeli defense figures have spoken about moving toward greater self-sufficiency in arms manufacturing. Delhi has long had a “Make in India” campaign to increase local production, requiring Israeli arms companies to open production lines in India in order to sell to the country, and the agreement means that joint production “will get a significant upgrade, because we are expanding both the scope and range of technologies we can apply,” Azar said.

“Both Israel and India want to be more independent and self-reliant when it comes to production and less reliant on foreign supply. Producing things together means that, during times of need, we can supply things to each other, unlike what happened during the war [in Gaza] … in which we had interruptions in supply from different countries,” Azar said.

Economically, Israel and India are working on a free-trade agreement, and hope to expand their cooperation on emerging technologies, as well as large infrastructure projects. Azar said that he worked to bring Indian companies to bid on tenders relating to the ongoing Tel Aviv Metro subway project, and that 15 have already applied.

The U.S. has long expressed concern about security risks related to Chinese companies working on major infrastructure projects in Israel. Companies from India, which views China as an adversary, have been considered as a potential competitive alternative. 

Though Azar, a former deputy national security advisor for foreign policy, served as head of the Israel-U.S.-China Internal Task Force Israel’s Foreign Ministry at the beginning of the decade, he declined to comment on that aspect, preferring to focus on Israel-India bilateral relations.

With regard to the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a trade route meant to pass through Israel, among other countries in the region, and compete with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Azar said that “we need to wait for the right geopolitical moment to make it happen. … It needs to happen, but evidently, it won’t now.” 

“Currently, there is some movement of merchandise, but to see it become massive, we need some change in Saudi Arabia,” Azar said.

Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., both points on the IMEC route, are facing increased tensions between them. Riyadh has pointed some of its ire at Jerusalem, and has been growing closer to India’s historic foe, Pakistan.

Azar was enthusiastic about an Israeli Cabinet decision approved on Sunday in which Israel plans to allocate over $48 million to cooperation with India in a variety of spheres. Half of the funds come from individual government ministries seeking the cooperation, and the other half was specially allocated by the Finance Ministry.

“The most important is upgrading research and development with funds from the Israel Innovation Authority, and academic cooperation. Israeli universities are all over India now, getting into agreements to exchange students and transfer technology and innovation offices. They feel very welcome in India,” he said.

Asked if that means India has become an alternative to much of the West, where Israeli academics have faced hostility in recent years, Azar said that India and Israel “don’t have challenges in this realm and continue working together to discover the joint resilience so needed in times of war.”

At the same time, he added, “it’s important for any country to diversify. We feel we have so much in common with India, which is a rising force in the world. It’s natural, and it’s not only Israel. Last week, 20 heads of state and 50 foreign ministers went to an AI summit in India. … Everybody is chasing India now.” 

Though India-Israel relations were worse before Modi’s rise, Azar said they have the potential for longevity.

“We are now building the pillars of relations that are going to last,” he said. “We are trying to get bipartisan support. There is a lot of support for Israel, not just in [Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party]. The general public feels it, and we have a high appreciation of that. There are some parties, like the communists, that are more critical, but I think this relationship is going to last.”

