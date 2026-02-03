ALL OUT BLITZ

Robert Kraft’s latest Super Bowl ad targets antisemitic bullying

The ad, which cost $8 million to air, will also be featured during NBC’s Olympics coverage

For New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Sunday’s Super Bowl is about more than his team’s 12th chance at the title. It’s also a national platform for his latest 30-second ad aimed at tackling antisemitism, with more than 100 millions viewers set to tune in.

Titled “Sticky Note,” the commercial features a Jewish student who is bullied in the halls of his school. As he takes off his backpack, he sees a sticky note reading “dirty Jew” was placed on it. In a show of allyship, a classmate approaches the student and puts a blue square piece of paper over the note. “Do not listen to that,” he says.

“I know how it feels,” the student, who is Black, tells his Jewish classmate. As the ad concludes, a statistic reads: “2 in 3 Jewish teens have experienced antisemitism.”

The commercial, which will cost an estimated $8 million to air, is the third annual Super Bowl ad produced by The Blue Square Alliance against Hate — the nonprofit founded by Kraft, which rebranded in October from the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. Since its launch in 2023, the group has popularized blue square pins as a symbol in the fight against antisemitism.

Last year’s ad sparked criticism from some Jewish activists for not focusing on — or even mentioning — antisemitism, as rapper Snoop Dogg and iconic quarterback Tom Brady exchanged deliberately vague insults. Kraft defended the ad in an interview with Jewish Insider at the time, saying, “The challenge is that we just can’t explain the complexity of Judaism or antisemitism in a 30-second ad. But what we can do is invite Americans into a conversation about something they do have experience with: hate.”

This year’s ad takes a more direct approach.

“For the third straight year, the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate is proud to show up on sports’ biggest stage and speak directly to more than 120 million Americans with an urgent message: stand up for each other and stand up to hate wherever you see it,” Kraft said in a statement.

The commercial will also air during the Winter Olympics and is part of a $15 million campaign that additionally includes social media posts and billboards.