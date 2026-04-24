LinkedIn veteran Daniel Shapero tapped as new CEO

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke from Jewish groups

Mamdani veto of educational buffer zone bill draws rebuke fr...om Jewish groups

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting synagogues, religious institutions

Tom Suozzi introduces federal buffer zone bill protecting sy...nagogues, religious institutions

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-cheering group

Abdul El-Sayed brings in campaign cash from head of Hamas-ch...eering group

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of Navy secretary

Hegseth blindsided Senate Republicans with sudden firing of ...Navy secretary

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between the war and his base

Vance finds himself in Harris’ shoes — caught between ...the war and his base

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bipartisan support for Israel

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he wants to work to restore bip...artisan support for Israel

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use it as leverage

Josh Shapiro supports U.S. aid to Israel, but calls to use i...t as leverage

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Elizabeth Warren shrugs off Graham Platner praise of Hamas

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 run

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won’t rule out 2028 ru...n

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their country turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Israelis have plenty of reasons for pessimism as their count...ry turns 78 — but they choose hope anyway

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they question if they belong

Jewish Dems vow to keep fighting in Michigan, even as they q...uestion if they belong

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-supporting regent candidate

Michigan Democrat criticizes party for nominating Hezbollah-...supporting regent candidate

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — but the partisan split is deep, polls show

Israel’s favorability isn’t as bad as feared — b...ut the partisan split is deep, polls show

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct. 7 to speak to NYU students

Former Columbia professor who advocated for jihad after Oct.... 7 to speak to NYU students

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to end Iron Dome funding

J Street accelerates leftward shift as progressives move to ...end Iron Dome funding

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and after (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

In new book, Rachel Goldberg-Polin recounts the before and a...fter (and ever after) of her son’s life and death

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as questions remain around Israel stance

Jack Schlossberg to skip Jewish candidate forums as question...s remain around Israel stance

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homelessness

Jewish Democrats face growing prospect of political homeless...ness

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMich regent over Jewish incumbent

Michigan Dems nominate lawyer who praised Hezbollah for UMic...h regent over Jewish incumbent

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Hamas

Abdul El-Sayed says the Israeli government is as evil as Ham...as

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in Spain

Chorus of anti-Israel voices gathers at Alex Soros summit in... Spain

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism within its ranks

John Fetterman blasts party for tolerating antisemitism with...in its ranks

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘prohibited’ from striking Lebanon

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open, Trump says Israel ‘proh...ibited’ from striking Lebanon

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ‘political homelessness’

Yehuda Kurtzer calls on American Jews to embrace reality of ...‘political homelessness’

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direction

Jewish Democratic disillusionment deepens over party’s direc...tion

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant funding for 2027

Senate lawmakers push for $750 million in security grant fun...ding for 2027

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemitism in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Elise Stefanik showcases her fight against campus antisemiti...sm in new book ‘Poisoned Ivies’

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally postured’ to resume military operations

Pete Hegseth warns Iran that U.S. forces are ‘maximally post...ured’ to resume military operations

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Trump’s political capital goes to the polls

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hezbollah disarmament

Experts welcome rare Israel-Lebanon talks but caution on Hez...bollah disarmament

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

D.C. mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie courts Jewish voters ...as DSA-endorsed rival Lewis George faces communal backlash

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 gra...phic video of killings of Israeli soldiers

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens for breaking with Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owen...s for breaking with Trump

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Zohran Mamdani’s video chief lauded Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar...

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist content after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Instagram fails to remove nearly all reported extremist cont...ent after Meta moderation rollback, ADL study finds

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-Lebanon diplomacy

Weakened Iran, shaken Hezbollah: A rare opening for Israel-L...ebanon diplomacy

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Israel fight

Inside the DNC working group at the center of Democrats’ Isr...ael fight

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more antisemitic beliefs

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more... antisemitic beliefs

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light of Hezbollah support

SEIU pulls endorsement of Michigan regent candidate in light... of Hezbollah support

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish students experience antisemitism on campus

Brandeis University study finds nearly half of Jewish studen...ts experience antisemitism on campus

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate antisemitism ahead of state party convention

Angie Craig calls on Minnesota Democrats to investigate anti...semitism ahead of state party convention

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions to stop conflict in Iran

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions... to stop conflict in Iran

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and song to foster connection

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and s...ong to foster connection

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and... stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense aid to Israel

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense ai...d to Israel

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Israel lobby’

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Is...rael lobby’

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s future in the balance

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s f...uture in the balance

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefire brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefi...re brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Lebanon

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Leban...on

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries voted down in committee

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries vo...ted down in committee

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefir...e deal with Iran

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic staffers

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic s...taffers

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do ...hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies with antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies wi...th antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anymore

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anym...ore

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, blasting pro-Israel groups

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, b...lasting pro-Israel groups

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Seder’

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Sed...er’

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no deal reached by Tuesday

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no... deal reached by Tuesday

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Iranian propaganda about U.S. war

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Irania...n propaganda about U.S. war

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehr...an to reach an agreement

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they still belong

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they... still belong

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boosts defense spending

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boo...sts defense spending

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape what followed

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape wh...at followed

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories online

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy ...theories online

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military action against Iran

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military ac...tion against Iran

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extremism after Temple Israel attack

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extre...mism after Temple Israel attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears and Arab outreach after attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears a...nd Arab outreach after attack

Quick Hits

LINKEDIN LEADER

LinkedIn veteran Daniel Shapero tapped as new CEO

Shapero rarely discusses his Jewish roots publicly but has highlighted his grandparents’ struggles with discrimination as Jewish immigrants

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Close up of signage with logo at the headquarters of professional social networking company LinkedIn, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, August 24, 2016.

By
Haley Cohen
April 24, 2026

Microsoft, the parent company of LinkedIn, has tapped Daniel Shapero, the professional networking site’s current chief operating officer, as its next CEO, current chief executive Ryan Roslansky announced earlier this week. 

Shapero, who has been serving as COO since 2021, wrote on the platform Wednesday, “Today, I’m taking on the role as CEO of Linkedin. I joined Linkedin in May 2008 as employee #300ish, and it’s easy to say that my time at the company has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life.” The network has close to one-and-a-half billion users worldwide. 

While rarely speaking publicly about his Jewish background, Shapero highlighted his Jewish immigrant grandparents’ resilience opening businesses in Maine and Pennsylvania in a 2019 episode of the “Disrupt Yourself Podcast.” He also shared in a LinkedIn post that his great uncle was discriminated against for his background and not offered entry into medical school, instead becoming a pharmacist. 

The leadership transition comes as Microsoft ramps up its AI push across its services, including introducing new generative AI tools on LinkedIn designed to draft posts, enhance user profiles and assist with personalized job searches. 

“Last year when [Microsoft CEO] Satya Nadella asked me to lead LinkedIn and Microsoft Office, I knew what he was betting on: AI is going to transform how people work and grow in their careers faster than most people expect. And LinkedIn and Office would be at the center of that,” Roslansky, who will retain his position as executive vice president at Microsoft — which acquired LinkedIn in 2016 — wrote. 

As AI expands across online platforms, several leading AI models have been found to generate extremist and antisemitic content, according to a recent Anti-Defamation League study

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.