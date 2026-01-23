WIDESPREAD CONDEMNATION

North Carolina political leaders condemn antisemitic vandalism at Shalom Park

Nazi imagery and signs threatening violence were placed around the hub of Jewish life in Charlotte

Political leaders in North Carolina are condemning the Nazi symbols and antisemitic graffiti discovered earlier this week at a hub of Jewish life in Charlotte.

Shalom Park, where the vandalism took place, is a manicured 54-acre campus that is home to a Jewish Community Center, Jewish federation, community foundation, two synagogues, a preschool, a school, a library and a day camp, among other Jewish services, including a dedicated multi-car security detail. Signs were posted around the park featuring a swastika and a noose with language encouraging people to join the Nazi party.

The incident was met with widespread condemnation from current and prospective statewide leaders.

“These ugly, hate-filled images left in Charlotte’s Shalom Park are unacceptable. My heart goes out to the Jewish North Carolinians who had to bear witness to this hateful ignorance,” Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, who is Jewish, told Jewish Insider. “Every person, regardless of religious background, deserves to live and worship without fear or intimidation. I am dedicated to doing everything I can to root out antisemitism in North Carolina.”

Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) said in a statement to JI, “Antisemitism has no place in our state. The vandalism at the Charlotte JCC was a clear act of hate, but it will not silence our commitment to standing with the Jewish community. I am grateful to those who swiftly restored Shalom Park to its purpose as a place of peace and respect.”

On Thursday afternoon, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) posted on X, “It’s deeply disturbing to see hateful imagery like this in Charlotte. Antisemitism is unacceptable and has no place in North Carolina or anywhere in America. I stand with our Jewish neighbors in condemning this hatred wherever it appears.”

The two leading candidates in the race to replace Tillis, who is retiring, echoed his condemnation of the Nazi imagery.

“This was a deplorable act of hate meant to intimidate and scare our Jewish neighbors — it’s unacceptable and those responsible should be held accountable. My thoughts are with the families and children of the Charlotte Jewish community,” former Gov. Roy Cooper, the expected Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile Senate race, told JI.

“Antisemitism continues to rise across the country and it’s on all of us to root out antisemitism in all of its forms,” Cooper added. “I’ve fought against antisemitism and hate throughout my career and would continue working to keep all North Carolinians safe as U.S. senator.”

Michael Whatley, the likely GOP nominee in the race to succeed Tillis, told JI, “The antisemitic materials and Nazi imagery found at Shalom Park are vile and unacceptable. Antisemitism has no place in Charlotte or anywhere in America. We stand with the Jewish community and condemn this cowardly act in the strongest terms.”

Shalom Park has primarily been financed through the Leon Levine Foundation, whose president also spoke out following the incident.

“While this moment demonstrates that there are still pockets of hate in our community, it does not define who we are. In response, friends, neighbors, and allies have come together in a powerful show of solidarity,” Tom Lawrence, president and CEO of the foundation, said in a statement to JI.

“We are deeply grateful to our many Jewish community partners who have met this moment with clarity of voice and action,” he added. “We are confident that our Jewish community is taking all appropriate measures to remain safe while continuing to engage joyfully and openly in Jewish life, learning, and celebration.”