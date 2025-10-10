Kraft’s antisemitism org rebrands
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the tepid response by many far-left lawmakers to the ceasefire and hostage-release deal agreed to by Israel and Hamas earlier this week, and have the scoop on the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism’s rebrand to Blue Square Alliance Against Hate and its new “Sunday Night Football” ad airing this weekend. We report on Rep. Ro Khanna’s effort to distance himself from Holocaust denier Ian Carroll after both men appeared in a documentary that promoted antisemitic tropes, and talk to CNN’s Jake Tapper about the release of his new book about the capture and prosecution of Al Qaeda operative Spin Ghul. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Michael Koplow, Modi Rosenfeld and Klaus Schwab.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss. Have a tip? Email us here.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: Two years after Oct. 7 attacks, Israeli nonprofits struggle to pivot from crisis mode to sustainability; ‘A story about family’: Noam Tibon, director Barry Avrich reflect on ‘The Road Between Us’ premiere; and ‘Now, life:’ Former hostage Eli Sharabi shares his post-captivity resilience and optimism. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re continuing to monitor ceasefire and hostage-release efforts in Israel and Gaza following the Israeli Cabinet’s vote overnight to approve the Trump administration’s 20-point plan to end the war. The ceasefire went into effect at 5 a.m. ET. Israel began its withdrawal from parts of the enclave this morning.
- Earlier today, the IDF warned Gazans not to approach the areas of the Strip where troops are still stationed, while Hamas announced its police officers would enter areas from which the IDF withdrew. Within Israel, officials are notifying families of terror victims whose Palestinian assailants are being released as part of the agreement.
- In a filmed statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “all of the hostages will be home in the coming days…Two years ago, Simchat Torah turned into a day of national grief. This Simchat Torah will become a day of national joy.”
- President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Israel, and potentially also to Egypt, later this weekend, arriving in Israel early Monday morning. Trump is slated to speak at the Knesset on Monday, making him the fourth U.S. president in history to give such an address. He’ll join White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who arrived in Israel last night.
- In the U.S., C-SPAN will debut its new “Ceasefire” program tonight. The show’s first guests include former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Faiz Shakir, a senior advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MATTHEW KASSEL
The newly brokered ceasefire and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas was met on Thursday with a notable lack of enthusiasm from the most outspoken Democratic detractors of Israel in Congress — even as they have vocally advocated for ending the war in Gaza.
While the deal drew accolades across the political spectrum, from left-wing Israel detractors such as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to MAGA stalwarts, some of the most high-profile members of the far-left Squad and other ideologically aligned lawmakers remained silent well after the first phase of the agreement was finalized Wednesday or offered only grudging praise for the long-awaited development that could lead to an end to the war.
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Summer Lee (D-PA) and Greg Casar (D-TX), chair of the House Progressive Caucus, did not respond to requests for comment from Jewish Insider and had not weighed in publicly on the deal as of Thursday night, despite widespread reaction to the agreement on Capitol Hill.
In statements to social media, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Delia Ramirez (D-IL) briefly voiced hope that the deal would hold but reiterated their accusation that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza and called for increased accountability in the conflict, without referring to Hamas’ involvement.
Like Omar, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) made no mention of the hostages in his own response to the deal, which also expressed hope that the agreement would, “as soon as possible,” help end “this horrific war.”
The relatively muted comments — or lack thereof — underscore how anti-Israel lawmakers are reluctant to praise a major diplomatic breakthrough brokered by President Donald Trump — even as it aligns with their interests in ultimately ending the two-year war in Gaza.
They also highlight how the broader pro-Palestinian movement, whose extreme rhetoric has increasingly signaled support for Hamas as a “resistance” group righteously opposing occupation, has grown captive to a narrow and uncompromising conception of the war that attributes blame for the conflict exclusively to Israel while largely dismissing the suffering of the hostages.
scoop
Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is rebranding under the name Blue Square Alliance Against Hate and launching a new advertisement focused on antisemitism that’s slated to debut on “Sunday Night Football” this weekend, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen has learned. The rebranded group, whose blue square pins have become a ubiquitous symbol in the fight against antisemitism, is airing the “Sunday Night Football” ad as part of a $10 million media campaign designed to redouble awareness of the steep rise of anti-Jewish hate.
Details: The new ad campaign, titled “When There Are No Words,” will be airing on one of the most watched shows on broadcast television — during a game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. “What do you say when a Jewish boy is kicked on a New York city sidewalk?” a voice asks as the 30-second commercial begins. “What do you say when a Holocaust survivor is firebombed in the streets of Colorado? What do you say when one in three Jewish Americans were victims of hate last year? When there are no words, there’s still a symbol to show you care. The blue square.” The name change and advertisement campaign — which will be supplemented by billboards and social media posts — are an extension to the foundation’s “Blue Square” campaign, which launched in March 2023, aiming to turn the blue square into the symbol for Jewish solidarity and opposition to hatred against Jewish people.