Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hostage release deal

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-release talks reach the end zone

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox Jewish servicemembers

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across ideological spectrum

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-runner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conservatives

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netanyahu

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palestinian statehood

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zionist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antisemitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antisemitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject conditions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision to recognize Palestinian state

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats’ future on Israel

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian state

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Israel a ‘blood libel’

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdani

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against Iran, Syria, North Korea

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terrorists after the Israel strike?

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewish security briefing

Johnson discusses efforts to push back on GOP isolationists with pro-Israel leaders

Palantir’s Alex Karp says Jews need to ‘leave their comfort zone’ to defend community

Kash Patel vows to investigate funding for far-left protest movements

Netanyahu does damage control after saying Israel to be like ‘super-Sparta,’ ‘autarky’

Drawing on Jewish blessing, Shapiro offers ‘words of healing’ to a nation on edge

Israel starts major ground operation in Gaza City

Jewish social workers warn of growing antisemitism in the field: ‘Counter to everything that we learn in social work school’

Rep. Zach Nunn pushes to expand U.S.-Israel cooperation, technology partnerships

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen talks covert missions, Oct. 7 failures in new book

Philadelphia House race puts spotlight on virulently anti-Israel Democratic candidate 

Wes Moore: ‘The level of antisemitism that we see in our society is not just intolerable, it’s heartbreaking’

In shadow of antisemitic violence, Capital Jewish Museum celebrates second year

Rubio starts Israel visit with prayer at Western Wall

Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to trip up Israel supporters 

Dan Goldman’s primary emerging as bellwether for the staying power of pro-Israel Democrats

Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on the right

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning against Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertently stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long record of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against Norges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, antisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS initiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ responsibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

SHOWING TRUE COLORS

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hostage release deal

Sen. Bernie Sanders didn’t mention the Israeli hostages in a comment expressing hope the war in Gaza would soon end

ep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (R) introduces Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a campaign rally at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium March 02, 2020 (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By
Marc Rod
October 9, 2025

Democratic lawmakers who have been stridently critical of Israel and its operations in Gaza offered tepid support for the ceasefire and hostage-release deal, the first phase of which was signed on Thursday, while reiterating their criticisms of Israel and the U.S.’ support for the Jewish state. Few offered any words of support for the Israeli hostages who have been held by Hamas for over two years. 

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has led a series of efforts to block arms transfers to Israel, didn’t explicitly praise the deal negotiated by President Donald Trump, but said he hopes the deal would lead to the end of a “horrific war.” He made no mention of the Israeli hostages set to be released, but asserted one-tenth of the Gazan population was killed or injured during the war. 

“As of today something like 10% of the Palestinian people in Gaza have been killed or wounded, mostly women, children and the elderly. The United States has put tens of billions of dollars into an effort which has led to mass destruction,” Sanders told Jewish Insider. “So I hope — and I’m sure everybody else does — that this horrific war can end as soon as possible.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said on X that the ceasefire is a “hopeful step” but quickly pivoted to expressing unvarnished opposition to Israel. She also made no mention of the Israeli hostages expected to be freed from their Hamas captors.

“For the sake of humanity, let’s hope this will be a lasting and permanent ceasefire,” Omar said. “While this is a hopeful step, we must demand accountability for every war crime committed during this genocide and continue to call for an end to the occupation.”

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), the lead sponsor of legislation that aims to place strict conditions on critical arms sales to Israel, said on X she plans to continue to pursue that legislation.

“Immediately after October 7, I called for a ceasefire and for a path that honors our shared humanity. It is unfortunate that it took this long. However, I am hopeful that today’s ceasefire agreement will bring the hostages and prisoners home and end the bombing and starvation of the Palestinian people,” Ramirez said. “We must save Palestinian lives and pursue an end to U.S. complicity in Israel’s war crimes, atrocities, and genocide.  I will continue to work to Block the Bombs, as we pursue a future of self-determination for the Palestinian people and a just and lasting peace for all residents of the region.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), tamping down on enthusiasm for the deal, reposted an X post suggesting that Israel may violate the deal.

“There is certainly some hope that the Gaza deal will hold but it’s important to remember that the last ceasefire agreement collapsed in March before ever reaching phase 2 when Israel reimposed a blockade on Gaza and bombings on the strip resumed,” the post, from an NBC News correspondent, reads.

Other prominent critics, particularly on the far-left, have remained unusually mum about the deal.

Squad members Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) and Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) did not respond to requests for comment and did not comment publicly.

Some other lawmakers who have been vocally critical of Israel’s operations in Gaza offered more fulsome praise for the deal.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said in a statement that the deal is “the first hopeful moment in a long time,” noting both the release of hostages and the surge of aid into Gaza. He credited U.S. pressure on Israel, however, rather than the reported increased pressure from Qatar, Turkey and Egypt on Hamas, for the breakthrough.

“Pressure from the U.S. and others has always been necessary to reach this moment — something that could have been achieved much earlier and prevented the staggering loss of civilian life, starvation, and devastation in Gaza,” Van Hollen said. “U.S. leadership will be essential to enforce this plan and convert this moment into real progress toward lasting peace — which can only be achieved by sidelining the extremists on all sides and committing to security, dignity, human rights, and justice for all.” 

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who led an effort calling for the U.S. to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, also praised the deal and led with the return of the Israeli hostages in his comments.

“It’s obviously very welcome news. Finally, the hostages are going to come home. The bombing hopefully is going to stop. Israel is going to withdraw,” Khanna said on Fox Business. “Everything I have read seems that this is a welcome development. And I’m really glad that after two years of a war, this seems to be finally coming to a resolution.”

“Now, we need to work for 2 states & ensure the bombing does not resume later in the year,” he added on X.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) declined to comment, saying she had not reviewed the deal.

