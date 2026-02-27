Word on the Street

A new poll from Gallup found that, for the first time, more Americans (41%) sympathize with the Palestinians than they do with the Israelis (36%), a marked shift from a year ago, when 46% said they sympathized more with the Israelis than the 33% that sympathized with the Palestinians…

In a meeting at the White House yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged President Donald Trump to authorize the release of an Azerbaijani student at Columbia University who had been detained by immigration officials earlier in the day; following the meeting, Mamdani gave the names of four students involved with anti-Israel protests on Columbia’s campus who have since been caught up in deportation proceedings — Mahmoud Khalil, Yunseo Chung, Mohsen Mahdawi and Leqaa Kordia — to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and asked for the administration’s help…

Vice President JD Vance said he had seen “bits and pieces” of Tucker Carlson’s interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, during which the commentator made false allegations about Israeli President Isaac Herzog and suggested Jews submit to genetic testing to determine their true origins, describing the interview as “a really good conversation that’s going to be necessary for the right, not just for the next couple years but for long into the future”…

The U.S. is threatening to cut off MBaer Merchant Bank AG’s access to the U.S. banking system over what Treasury officials allege is the Swiss bank’s facilitating of money laundering related to Russia, Venezuela and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Quds Force…

The husband and daughter of Francesca Albanese are suing the Trump administration over sanctions imposed on the U.N. special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories last year, saying the sanctions violate their First Amendment rights and have prevented access to their home in Washington…

Netflix dropped its deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery after Paramount’s David Ellison raised the company’s bid to $31 per share in an all-cash agreement, backed in part by $24 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi’s L’imad Holding Company; Warner Bros’ CEO David Zaslav said the Paramount deal will “create tremendous value”…

A group of 14 Congressional Black Caucus members is endorsing Rep. Haley Stevens‘ (D-MI) Senate campaign, including House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory Meeks (D-NY); the infusion of Hill support now gives Stevens the most congressional endorsements in her primary against state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Abdul El-Sayed…

The New York Times interviews NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman about the space agency’s goal of launching the Artemis II rocket to circumnavigate the moon and a potential mission to Mars in the next decade…

The White House Correspondents Association announced Israel-born mentalist Oz Pearlman as this year’s headline entertainer at its annual dinner in April…

The World Food Program announced that Cindy McCain, who has led the organization since 2023, will step down, citing health issues, months after McCain experienced a mild stroke…

Israel indicted a Shin Bet intelligence agent on charges of smuggling items into Gaza during the more than two-year war between Israel and Hamas; the agent, as well as several other Israelis and a Palestinian, were charged with accepting “large amounts of money” in bribes and of “aiding an enemy during wartime”…

The Knesset approved legislation exempting new U.S. immigrants to Israel who are self-employed and pay Social Security from paying into Israel’s social security system during their first five years in the country…

Israel Aerospace Industries delivered its first autonomous submarine, the “BlueWhale,” to the German Navy amid deepening military cooperation between Jerusalem and Berlin…

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a selfie with the cast of the Israeli series “Fauda” during his two-day trip to Israel this week…

Former Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende resigned as CEO and president of the World Economic Forum after an internal investigation found long-standing ties between Brende and Jeffrey Epstein…