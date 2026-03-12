EXCLUSIVE

Treasury designates four ‘sham charity’ groups in Turkey, Indonesia for Hamas support

The groups ‘have provided significant material support’ to the terror group, the Treasury Department said

The Treasury Department announced on Thursday that it is imposing sanctions on four “sham charity” groups in Turkey and Indonesia that it said are funneling money and resources to Hamas’ military wing.

The four groups targeted are Ghazi Destek Dernegi (GDD), Hayat Yolu and the Palestinian White Hands Assistance and Solidarity Association, all based in Turkey, and Komite Nasional Untuk Rakyat Palestina (KNRP), based in Indonesia, all sanctioned for providing support for Hamas.

“Hamas continues to finance its military wing by exploiting sham charities to support terrorist operations,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “The Treasury Department will not allow Hamas to misuse the charitable sector for its violent aims, and we will continue to target these networks wherever they operate.”

According to a press release from the Treasury, the three Turkey-based groups “have provided significant material support to Hamas.” GDD and Hayat Yolu are “involved in Hamas’ international funding network that enables Hamas to generate external revenue in direct support of Hamas’ military wing,” working with other groups to support individual Hamas members and construction projects “that directly benefit Hamas.” Hayat Yolu is also an “operational headquarters, banking and financial hub for the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“Separate internal Hamas documents also indicate Palestinian White Hands is integrated within the Hamas military wing security apparatus,” the press release continued.

The Indonesia-based KNRP “funded charitable projects in Gaza that Hamas directly benefited from,” including working with the terrorist group to provide material for Hamas fighters.

“The entities included in today’s action underscore Hamas’ efforts to leverage a covert global network to fund its Military Wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, which is responsible for carrying out some of the group’s most heinous terrorist activities,” the Treasury release states.