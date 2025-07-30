PLAYING TO THE BASE
Sen. Slotkin says she’d look at cutting off offensive weapons for Israel
Slotkin, in an appearance on an anti-Israel podcast: ‘I was the first Jew elected to the Senate that was not endorsed by any Jewish group — AIPAC, J Street’
Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) indicated in an interview on the “Breaking Points” podcast on Tuesday that she’s open to considering cutting off offensive weapons sales to Israel — comments that came a day before the Senate is set to...
Become a premium subscriber