on the hill

House committee to vote on Lawler bill modifying Syria sanctions

The legislation stops short of full repeal of the 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act sanctions bill that other lawmakers are pushing on a bipartisan basis

The House Financial Services Committee is set to consider legislation by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) this week that aims to create oversight and set conditions for lifting the repeal of sanctions on Syria, but stops short of full repeal...