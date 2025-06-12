A double helix of hope’: CCN’s Van Jones calls for renewed Black-Jewish alliance

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Mike Johnson: Anti-Israel movement ‘puts a bounty on the hea...ds’ of Jewish Americans

DNI Tulsi Gabbard draws friendly fire from Republicans for v...ideo warning of nuclear war

Anti-ICE protesters vandalize Jewish-owned community center ...with antisemitic graffiti

Former senior FBI intel agent in Israel joins crowded Democr...atic field against Lawler

Zohran Mamdani says he will not travel to Israel but planned... ‘Palestine’ trip in 2020

Macron’s motivation behind Palestinian state push

Macron’s Palestinian state push comes as report recommends s...tep to appease Muslims

Vance parries anti-Israel attacks from podcaster Theo Von, r...ejects genocide charge

FBI, Jewish security experts warn of uptick in antisemitic t...hreats

UCSF fires medical school professor accused of antisemitism

New LGBTQ pro-Israel group endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

Sen. Rick Scott blames search firm for Santa Ono’s failed UF... presidency nomination

Netanyahu secretly approves giving guns to members of anti-H...amas militia in Gaza

Deputy Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus to leave post under Witk...off

Jews at Harvard are still worried about antisemitism — and a...bout Trump’s response to it

Santa Ono rejected as University of Florida president

FBI investigating attack on Colorado pro-Israel gathering as... terrorism

Prominent Orthodox leader backs Cuomo for mayor

22 House progressives push unprecedented new restrictions on... U.S. aid to Israel

‘The challenge attracted me’: Julio Frenk brings the fight a...gainst campus antisemitism to UCLA

How Congress became impotent on foreign policy

Latest Trump nominee called Israel-Palestinian conflict a ‘p...syop’, promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories 

‘Keep showing up’: Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadl...y shooting

Hostages’ long-lasting mental and physical scars of Gaza cap...tivity are treated at ‘Returnees Ward’

Torres warns American Psychological Association to address ‘...persistent and pernicious’ antisemitism in its ranks

Pro-Israel Dems say resumption of Gaza aid will refocus atte...ntion on hostages

Gottheimer’s path to the governor’s mansion runs through New... Jersey’s Jewish community

Bruce Pearl rumored for potential Senate run

Latest Lawler challenger says antisemitism helped motivate h...is congressional bid, accuses Republicans of weaponization

Sens. Cornyn, Blumenthal introduce bill to help Jewish famil...ies recover Nazi-looted art

Israel can’t compete in checkbook diplomacy. These tech lead...ers have other ideas

‘We will not let hatred have the final word,’ Noem says at J...erusalem ceremony honoring slain diplomats 

Report: U.K. one of the top three sources of funding for Ham...as

Pentagon promotes Kingsley Wilson to press secretary despite... history of antisemitic comments

Pro-Israel leaders link anti-Israel radicalism to fatal shoo...ting

Jewish community urges additional action from federal govern...ment following D.C. shootings

A double helix of hope’: CCN’s Van Jones calls for renewed Black-Jewish alliance

Jones was honored at the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation’s 25th anniversary gala dinner

CNN commentator Van Jones addressed some 600 attendees of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation 's(AJCF) 25th anniversary gala dinner at Pier 60 in Manhattan, June 12th, 2025

Haley Cohen
June 12, 2025

“It’s not the firebombs and hunting of Jewish people in the streets of America right now, it’s the appalling silence of people that know better and won’t say better,” CNN commentator Van Jones told some 600 attendees of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation’s (AJCF) 25th anniversary gala dinner on Wednesday at Pier 60 in Manhattan. 

Jones was honored at the gala for his work promoting Black-Jewish relations, which includes launching the Exodus Leadership Forum, a group that aims to renew the Civil Rights Movement-era alliance between the Black and Jewish communities. In January, he led an AJCF-Exodus Delegation to Poland, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. 

“It was a small number of Black folks who held on to the cultural DNA of ‘justice for all.’ It was a small number of Jews who held on to the cultural DNA of ‘repair the world,’” Jones said, reflecting on the Civil Rights Movement, in which American Jews played a meaningful role. “When you put those two bits of cultural DNA together, you get a double helix of hope for humanity.”

Jones called on Black people and Jews to partner together again amid a different kind of crisis. 

“We have to do it again,” he said. Following the recent shooting in Washington in which two Israeli Embassy employees were killed and a firebombing attack in Boulder, Colo., targeting advocates calling for the release of hostages in Gaza, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security warned last week that American Jews face an “elevated threat.”  

Wednesday’s event was held in support of AJCF’s anti-hate educational center based in Oswiecim, Poland. In attendance — in full uniform — were several alumni of the American Service Academies Program, a 16-day educational initiative in Poland run by AJCF for a select group of cadets and midshipmen from the academies for the U.S. Military, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. Most of the participants are not Jewish and come from rural towns. 

At the dinner, AJCF announced plans to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to bring Black and Jewish leaders on the program to learn about shared history. The group also announced the recent purchase of a new facility, which will be located across the street from the current one and will focus on genocide prevention education. 

“Be proud of who you are, what you have persevered through and the example that you have set for the world,” Jones told the crowd, which also included several Holocaust survivors. 

“Just an inch out of the horrors of the Holocaust, [Jews in the Civil Rights Movement] came and helped us,” Jones reflected. “Can you imagine that? Being an inch out of the horrors of the Holocaust and then seeing your children get in buses and go down south to help somebody. What a people.” 

