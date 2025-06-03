House education committee threatens to subpoena Bowdoin College over antisemitism records

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

BREAKING FBI investigating attack on Colorado pro-Israel gathering as terrorism

RECENT NEWS

FBI investigating attack on Colorado pro-Israel gathering as... terrorism

Prominent Orthodox leader backs Cuomo for mayor

22 House progressives push unprecedented new restrictions on... U.S. aid to Israel

‘The challenge attracted me’: Julio Frenk brings the fight a...gainst campus antisemitism to UCLA

How Congress became impotent on foreign policy

Latest Trump nominee called Israel-Palestinian conflict a ‘p...syop’, promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories 

‘Keep showing up’: Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadl...y shooting

Hostages’ long-lasting mental and physical scars of Gaza cap...tivity are treated at ‘Returnees Ward’

Torres warns American Psychological Association to address ‘...persistent and pernicious’ antisemitism in its ranks

Pro-Israel Dems say resumption of Gaza aid will refocus atte...ntion on hostages

Gottheimer’s path to the governor’s mansion runs through New... Jersey’s Jewish community

Bruce Pearl rumored for potential Senate run

Latest Lawler challenger says antisemitism helped motivate h...is congressional bid, accuses Republicans of weaponization

Sens. Cornyn, Blumenthal introduce bill to help Jewish famil...ies recover Nazi-looted art

Israel can’t compete in checkbook diplomacy. These tech lead...ers have other ideas

‘We will not let hatred have the final word,’ Noem says at J...erusalem ceremony honoring slain diplomats 

Report: U.K. one of the top three sources of funding for Ham...as

Pentagon promotes Kingsley Wilson to press secretary despite... history of antisemitic comments

Pro-Israel leaders link anti-Israel radicalism to fatal shoo...ting

Jewish community urges additional action from federal govern...ment following D.C. shootings

Trump escalates war on Harvard by barring all foreign studen...ts

Israeli Embassy victims remembered as ‘the perfect diplomat’... and ‘committed to peace’

Two Israeli embassy employees killed in shooting outside D.C.... Jewish Museum

Sen. Andy Kim urges Homeland Security Secretary Noem to prot...ect Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding

Foreign Minister David Lammy suspends U.K.-Israel free trade... talks

France, U.K., Canada threaten sanctions against Israel

DMFI announces new president and board chair following leade...rship shake-up

Cuomo faces hurdles to winning over Orthodox Jewish voters i...n mayoral race

Syrian group’s Capitol Hill conference abruptly canceled ami...d anti-Israel, Assad regime concerns

Graham urges caution on Syria sanctions relief, following Tr...ump announcement

Trump blasts ‘interventionalists’ and ‘neo-cons’ in Riyadh s...peech

Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar targeted in IDF strike

Judge orders American Muslims for Palestine to disclose fina...ncial documents

Leo Terrell: DOJ plans to use litigation to ‘eliminate antis...emitism’

Emily Damari denounces Pulitzer board for awarding journalis...t who ridiculed hostages

Kash Patel questioned about U.S. attorney nominee’s Nazi tie...s

Haverford College president repeatedly dodges questions at a...ntisemitism hearing

Catholic cardinals shared Italian Jews’ concerns that pope ‘...abandoned’ them, veteran journalist says

Trump says U.S. will stop bombing campaign on Houthis ‘effec...tive immediately’

AJC joins university groups to express concern about Trump a...pproach to campus antisemitism

Quick Hits

campus clash

House education committee threatens to subpoena Bowdoin College over antisemitism records

Senior GOP officials on the committee allege that the Maine liberal arts school failed to comply with repeated requests for documentation regarding disciplinary action taken against those involved with a campus encampment

Tim Greenway/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, on February 3, 2014

By
Marc Rod
June 3, 2025

The House Education and Workforce Committee threatened on Monday to subpoena Bowdoin College, accusing the school of failing to comply with the committee’s requests for information regarding antisemitism on campus.

A letter from Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), the committee chair, and Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), a subcommittee chair, states that the Maine liberal arts college failed to comply with the committee’s repeated requests for documentation regarding disciplinary action taken against those involved with an encampment on the school’s campus earlier this year, as well as all students disciplined for antisemitic incidents since Oct. 7, 2023.

The committee leaders provided a June 16 deadline for the documentation requested, and stated they would pursue subpoenas if the deadline is not met.

The letter states that “Bowdoin provided a narrative response that briefly summarized the administration’s conversations with the encampment participants, but it did not provide documents related to any disciplinary action, documents related to any understanding it reached to disband the encampment, or a list of student disciplinary or conduct cases relating to alleged antisemitic incidents or encampments.”

After being pressed further, the school provided a “a brief summary of Bowdoin’s actions addressing the encampment and noted that the College revoked the charter of Students for Justice in Palestine for the remainder of the 2024-2025 academic year and the next academic year.”

The school subsequently provided 225 pages of documents, including summaries of the school’s actions regarding the encampment, “a generalized summary of disciplinary measures taken against 66 students, and a summary of actions taken against Students for Justice in Palestine.”

According to the committee, the vast majority of the documents included were “publicly available policies and procedures, none of which are directly responsive to the Committee’s requests,” lacked the “individualized detail requested” or were public emails from administrators to the campus community about the encampment.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice