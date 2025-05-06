University leaders differ on future of higher education at Milken Institute conference

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump says U.S. will stop bombing campaign on Houthis ‘effec...tive immediately’

AJC joins university groups to express concern about Trump a...pproach to campus antisemitism

Union critical of Israel targets Monsey Hasidic community wi...th anti-Lawler ads

Schakowsky retirement sets up Illinois Democratic primary ba...ttle over Mideast policy

Witkoff predicts expansion of Abraham Accords coming soon

Kemp’s decision to pass on Senate race leaves Jewish voters ...up for grabs

Ritchie Torres calls on NYC to cancel Central Park performan...ce by anti-Israel artist Kehlani

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

answers for academia

University leaders differ on future of higher education at Milken Institute conference

Dartmouth President Sian Beilock said universities have ‘lost sight of what our mission is. We are education institutions. We're not political institutions. We're not social activist institutions’

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Ari Berman, President, Yeshiva University, speaks at the 28th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on May 6, 2025.

By
Danielle Cohen
May 6, 2025

University leaders sparred over the direction of higher education in the era of the second Trump administration at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference on Tuesday, largely agreeing that universities have not done enough to maintain freedom of expression but differing over ways to address it.

Speaking on a panel titled “Hurdles and Hopes in American Higher Education,” Yeshiva University President Ari Berman argued that universities and their formal bodies, including the American Association of Universities, need to more clearly denounce antisemitism in the name of academic freedom. 

“There’s certainly no place in the academy [for antisemitism], because the core of the academy is academic freedom. … And that needs to be said. Tenured professors need to know it. The presidents need to say it: that antisemitism is hate, and that hate attacks the foundation of the university, which is academic freedom,” Berman said.

Sian Beilock, president of Dartmouth, agreed that antisemitism is anathema to the university environment: “You can’t have free expression that robs someone else of free expression. That means not shouting down speakers. That means not spewing hate that doesn’t make other people feel like they can be on campus. And it certainly means not setting up encampments with one shared ideological view that don’t let other people walk across campus there.”

She said that universities broadly “lost sight of what our mission is. We are education institutions. We’re not political institutions. We’re not social activist institutions. Our goal as an institution is to foster views on both sides of ideological debates, and when the institution itself is taking political positions, it’s very hard to do that.” 

Jonathan Levin, the president of Stanford University, said that the problems facing the “so-called ‘elite universities’” are “more challenges of politics and values and universities in that category need to be aspirational places that anyone in the country would want to send their children to.”

The speakers differed in how they believe universities and the administration should rectify the issue of pervasive campus antisemitism, though, with Pradeep Khosla, chancellor of the University of California San Diego, saying that the Trump administration’s rescinding of federal funds is using “the social agenda and the civil rights issues” to “penalize our competitive spirit. I think both are important. … And I think the universities might have gone a little bit too far, so we need to focus on that, but punishing you by taking your research away? I don’t know. It’s punishing the country. It’s not punishing the universities.”

Berman suggested that AAU, which has filed lawsuits challenging the administration’s cutting of research grants, should be similarly responsive to the ideological climate of universities. “It’s not just the students that are suffering, it’s professors, and that’s core for academic freedom, and that’s what the AAU needs to be focused on as well. And when you have that petition to sign, not just against the government, but when you have the petition to sign against hate, right? That’s when we know that American universities have gotten the message,” he said. 

Berman referred to a statement from university presidents that he led shortly after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks condemning the attacks and standing with Israel. Berman said that some presidents told him they would not join the more than 100 signatories because they feared their participation in the letter could harm the Jewish professors working for their institutions. They told him they were “‘afraid for the safety of their Jewish professors.’ That is actually what is happening on campus. And the AAU and the presidents looking at what’s going on on campus is really essential to move America forward.”

Khosla pushed back on Berman’s criticism of AAU, arguing that “there is a whole lot of — 30, 40 years — of progressive thinking in higher education that needs to be undone. It cannot be undone overnight. But I can tell you, the commitment from AAU and from senior leadership of public and private [institutions] is strong.”

Beilock suggested that such activities are outside of a university’s mandate, saying to Berman, “I think we have to go back to our mission here. Our mission is educating our leaders in an area that — and in an environment that — does not include hate, where people can speak, where we are welcoming everyone, that requires every university leader to stand up and focus on that mission, and that is how you actually move forward. Whether or not signing a petition is the best way to do that, we can have an argument about that.”

When pressed on the impact of campus protests on students and parents deciding where to pursue higher education, Levin said he “completely agree[s]” it’s a problem “on some campuses. But if you look at the number of campuses where there were protests last year, concentrated in a relatively small number of schools, the schools where those types of things happened, [they] have to address those problems … that is a problem, basically, of defining culture on campus.” 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice