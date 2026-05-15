HELPING HAND

Cory Booker to rally with Sharif Street in last-minute boost against far-left challenger

Booker’s appearance could help Street mobilize the district’s base of Black voters, but analysts still view him as underdog to far-left challenger Chris Rabb

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is set to attend a rally with Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street on Monday, a last-minute boost for Street’s campaign ahead of his Tuesday congressional primary in Philadelphia where his challenger, far-left state Sen. Chris Rabb, is favored to win.

Local analysts say that the appearance by Booker — a well-known face to local voters across the Delaware River from his home state — should help Street’s campaign, but were skeptical that it would be enough to help him beat Rabb.

One local Democratic strategist said that they don’t expect Street to win, but he remains a viable candidate, with support from many local Democrats including Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Booker, the strategist said, is known locally because of the shared media market, and could provide a boost with older Black voters, though the strategist said that bringing in Booker is “not some coup like a robocall from Obama.”

The strategist said that winning over Black voters will be pivotal to a Street victory, but was skeptical of Booker’s appeal among the younger Black population.

Larry Ceisler, a public affairs executive in the district, said he was doubtful of the extent to which Booker’s appearance would move the needle, though he also acknowledged that Booker is a well-known moderate locally.

Booker’s appearance could send a signal to some moderate voters who had been backing physician Ala Stanford — until recently seen as the leading candidate in the race, prior to a series of high profile stumbles — to switch their allegiance to Street, Ceisler added.