Quick Hits

conference controversy

Gottheimer asks DOJ to investigate group, which hosted Tlaib, for terror support

Tlaib spoke at a conference held by the Palestinian American Community Center which also featured a PFLP-affiliated speaker

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (R-NJ) leaves a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus at the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

By
Marc Rod
April 7, 2025

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) asked the Department of Justice on Sunday to investigate a New Jersey-based Palestinian group for potentially violating U.S. law banning material support for terrorism for hosting an alleged affiliate of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine at a conference last week.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was also among the speakers at the conference, hosted by the Palestinian American Community Center.

Gottheimer’s letter, which does not mention Tlaib’s name or involvement in the conference, focuses on PACC’s featuring of Wisam Rafeedie, outlining links between him and the PFLP and its officials, as well as his past comments defending Hamas and downplaying its atrocities and calling to end the State of Israel.

“Rafeedie has a long history of supporting terrorism and engaging in antisemitic rhetoric,” Gottheimer wrote. “Rafeedie’s continued association with PFLP is a matter of public record.”

The letter also accuses PACC of attempting to hide Rafeedie’s involvement in the event following public scrutiny, and raises concerns over PACC’s receiving of funds from American Muslims for Palestine, which is facing multiple investigations and court cases tied to allegations of support for terrorism.

Gottheimer’s letter argues that the group may have engaged in violations or conspiracy to commit violations of U.S. law barring material support for terrorist organizations.

Tlaib’s involvement in the conference has generated public scrutiny in recent days. She did not respond to a request for comment.

