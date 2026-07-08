MOGUL ROLL-CALL

New, and seasoned, faces show out for Sun Valley 2026

A-listers from tech, media and finance joined in Idaho for the exclusive conference

More than 300 of the world’s most powerful executives have trickled into Idaho for Allen & Co’s invite-only, closed-door Sun Valley conference, where media moguls, tech titans and financiers gather every year to quietly reshape industries over private hikes and golf outings.

Dina Powell McCormick, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss, Robert Kraft, Sam Altman, Alex Karp, Bari Weiss, Sheryl Sandberg, David Zaslav, Bob Iger, Michael Eisner, Barry Diller, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Evan Spiegel, Josh Silverman, Marne Levine, Brian Grazer, Reid Hoffman, Adam Silver, Mitch Rales, Andy Jassy and Bobby Kotick were among those seen in Sun Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Washington figures also in attendance included Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh — who is making his first appearance in Sun Valley since being tapped for his role — Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), former CIA Director David Petraeus and former Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).

Also spotted were Lachlan Murdoch, Nellie Bowles, David Ignatius and Jonathan Haidt.

Karp arrived at the four-day retreat days after unveiling a major partnership between Palantir and Nvidia to deploy advanced AI models for U.S. government agencies, as artificial intelligence dominates discussions among this year’s tech executives.

Weiss is at Sun Valley for the first time since Paramount tapped her to run CBS News last October.

Zaslav’s Warner Bros. Discovery recently completed a $111 billion sale to Paramount Skydance after clearing a Department of Justice antitrust review in June. After he arrived and settled in, Zaslav changed into a baseball cap bearing the “WB” logo.

Iger arrives at Sun Valley after stepping down for the second time from his post as Walt Disney Company CEO in March. He’s since taken on an advisory role at Thrive Capital, the venture firm founded by Josh Kushner.

Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia Group, rolled up to the conference on an electric-blue Trek bike.

Film producer Grazer came fresh off Aspen Ideas Festival, where he insisted that his films remain deliberately apolitical, aiming for “universal themes” instead.