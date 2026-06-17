conditional peace

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran deal falls apart

The president warned that the U.S. would resume military operations if Iran fails to ‘behave,’ and denied that the deal would automatically release billions in frozen Iranian assets

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran earlier this week to end the conflict has not been finalized, warning that the U.S. would “go right back to dropping bombs” if he is dissatisfied with the final deal or if Iran fails to “behave.”

“No, it’s not final. It’s a memorandum of understanding, and if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France. “If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, because they have misbehaved for 47 years.”

Reports indicate that the memorandum of understanding announced this week could release $24 billion in Iranian frozen assets and provide $300 billion in reconstruction relief. Senior administration officials have stated that while the U.S. is open to these terms, they have denied reports that the funds would automatically be released, instead arguing that it would remain strictly conditioned on Iran fulfilling its obligations within the agreement.

When asked whether the money would be released, Trump stated: “That’s false.”

“That’s a false story that got picked up incorrectly,” he said.

The president also said that while the U.S. would not invest in Iran, Washington will not stop other countries from doing so.

“People can decide to do that, but that’s up to them. I would say they won’t be doing it for a while until they find out [whether Iran has changed] the behavior. It’s a behavior thing,” Trump said. “Do you want me to say that nobody’s ever allowed to invest in a country? We are not investing in it [Iran], we do not have a fund.”

Trump also touted U.S. military accomplishments, saying that Iran’s navy, military and air force have been “wiped out.” He argued that operations to guide and protect ships through the Strait of Hormuz have been successful and are keeping oil prices down.

“They have no anti-aircraft, they have no radar,” Trump said. “The reason oil stayed low is because we were taking ships out every night…We averaged 15 to 25 ships a night. Nobody knew that our navy did a great job, nobody knew that was happening. That’s why oil didn’t go to $300 million a barrel, it went to $125, $115, now it’s at $72-$73.”

The president also renewed his sharp criticism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal signed with Iran in 2015 under former President Barack Obama. Trump argued that the fundamental flaw of that agreement was the transfer of cash to “bribe” the Iranian government.

“Nobody could have made this deal. The JCPOA done by Obama… he gave them $1.7 billion in green cash from banks into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran,” Trump said. “They [the Iranians] stood at the plane, I have pictures of it, like, ‘Oh my, look at this money he’s giving us.’ He [Obama] tried to bribe his way out. I didn’t do that… and you know what the Iranians did, they laughed at Obama and they said he’s a stupid son of a b****.”