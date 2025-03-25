Antisemitism experts, Jewish officials set to testify at Senate campus antisemitism hearing

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

witness lineup

Antisemitism experts, Jewish officials set to testify at Senate campus antisemitism hearing

Witnesses include Carly Gammill, Rabbi Levi Shemtov, Charles Asher Small, Rabbi David Saperstein and Kenneth Stern

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (L) and ranking member Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

By
Marc Rod
March 25, 2025

Antisemitism experts and Jewish officials from a range of political and organizational backgrounds are set to testify at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee’s hearing on campus antisemitism on Thursday, the committee announced.

The witness panel is set to include Carly Gammill, director of legal policy at StandWithUs; Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad); Charles Asher Small, the executive director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism & Policy (ISGAP); Rabbi David Saperstein, the director emeritus of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism; and Kenneth Stern, the director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate.

The hearing is a long time coming, with former chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) repeatedly refusing requests to hold a dedicated hearing on campus antisemitism following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks.

Gammill is a constitutional lawyer who has worked to fight antisemitism in a variety of venues, including on campus, through the legal system.

Shemtov has long been a fixture of bipartisan administrations and on Capitol Hill, and is the founder and leader of TheSHUL of the Nation’s Capitol at the Chabad-Lubavitch Center in Washington.

ISGAP has highlighted antisemitism issues on campuses and in university curricula, particularly drawing connections between donations from Qatar and other nations and universities.

Saperstein served from 2015 to 2017 as the Senate-confirmed U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, and was the longtime director of the Reform movement’s lobbying arm. 

The Union for Reform Judaism has endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism as “an important part of combatting the growth of antisemitism” and “a powerful tool.” But it has also argued that some of the examples linked to the definition can be problematic in some instances, including covering some protected speech. 

The group argued that the definition “should not be codified into policy that would trigger potentially problematic punitive action to circumscribe speech, efforts which have been particularly aimed at college students and human rights activists.”

Stern is a former American Jewish Committee official who helped draft the IHRA working definition of antisemitism. But he has been outspoken against its use on college campuses, arguing that the Trump administration’s 2019 executive order on antisemitism “weaponized” the definition in Title VI cases, which puts him at odds with most mainstream Jewish groups.

Stern has defended the “right” of campus protesters to use violent slogans, including calling for “intifada,” and said that efforts to implement the IHRA definition on campuses are meant to chill anti-Israel speech.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee called him as a witness at a widely criticized hate crimes hearing last year.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice