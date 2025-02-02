Striking statement

Sen. Lindsey Graham reiterates support for Israel striking Iran’s nuclear facilities

Graham, on Fox News Sunday: ‘There's an opportunity to hit the Iran nuclear program in a fashion I haven't seen in decades’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reiterated his hope that the United States would support Israel if it chooses to strike Iran’s nuclear program.

Graham made the comments during a Fox News Sunday appearance after being asked about a resolution he introduced alongside Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA)stating that “all options should be considered” with respect to addressing the nuclear program.

“The Israelis are going to have to make a decision relatively soon [on] what to do about the Iran nuclear program,” Graham said.

“I am here to tell you and the audience in the world that I think America should support an effort by Israel if they decide to decimate the Iranian nuclear program because I think it’s a threat to mankind. Israel is strong. Iran is weak. Hezbollah, Hamas have been decimated. They’re not finished off, but they’ve been weakened. And there’s an opportunity to hit the Iran nuclear program in a fashion I haven’t seen in decades.”

Graham, who repeatedly praised Fetterman as “a champion” for the pro-Israel cause, added that he believed “it would be in the world’s interest for us to decimate the Iranian nuclear threat while we can. If we don’t, we will regret it later.”

He also clarified that he was urging U.S. support for an Israeli strike, not a U.S. military-led operation. “They [the Israelis] need some assistance, but it would be their actions,” Graham said.

The comments come as speculation mounts about how President Donald Trump will approach the issue of a nuclear Iran. The second Trump administration is expected to reimpose the “maximum-pressure” sanctions policy against Iran that it utilized during Trump’s first term.

Trump has also expressed interest in a new diplomatic agreement with Iran, a move that would run counter to his approach in the region during his first term.