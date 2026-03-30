CHANGING TACK

Lagging in polling and fundraising, Lawler challenger hardens anti-Israel stance

Effie Phillips-Staley is trying to find her niche in the Democratic primary by reaching out to the most anti-Israel elements in the swing district

Speaking to Jewish Insider last July, Effie Phillips-Staley, one of the Democrats aiming to take on Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) in suburban New York this fall, said that she wanted to be “very clear that the U.S. has to continue to be a critical ally to Israel” and that she wouldn’t support additional conditions or restrictions on U.S. aid to Israel.

But as support for Israel has declined with the Democratic base, the progressive candidate has flip-flopped on her views towards the Jewish state. She received an endorsement this month from the virulently anti-Israel group TrackAIPAC, which has garnered accusations of antisemitism and dishonest tactics from even elected Democrats who are themselves critical of Israel.

In a statement to JI, a spokesperson for Phillips-Staley said that her initial stance was a result of “the typical boilerplate advice from establishment Democrats to stay away from critiques of US aid to Israel.”

“But as voters and advocates continuously pressed her to examine this position, and as Israel’s bombardment and starvation of Gaza intensified, Effie began to evolve her thinking,” the statement continued. “The turning point came in August when the New York Times started reporting that UN agencies were classifying the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza as famine. At the end of that month, Effie announced that she would support the Block the Bombs legislation. She also determined that scholars and NGOs across the world were justified in classifying Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.”

Phillips-Staley went on a trip to the West Bank in February, where the spokesperson said she “witnessed first-hand the apartheid conditions on the ground for Palestinians,” including the “unequal application of law between Palestinians and Israelis, the daily state-sanctioned settler violence that Palestinians endure, and the severe travel restrictions that exist for Palestinians in cities like Hebron and Ramallah.”

Ramallah and significant areas of Hebron are controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

“Effie’s position is that the United States must not make exceptions to its own laws for Israel or any nation that benefits from US support and tax dollars,” the spokesperson said. “She believes the path toward peace and resolution of this conflict requires equal application of American and international law for all nations and states, fair consequences for those who do not follow the law, and a firm belief in upholding universal human rights.”

Phillips-Staley is also racking up other anti-Israel endorsements, including from former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, who lost a 2021 primary campaign to a pro-Israel Democrat.

And this week, she joined antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker’s show, eliciting a joint condemnation from the chairs of the Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess County Democratic Committees, in which they called out Piker’s history of “profoundly shocking, abhorrent, and offensive” content, including antisemitism.

“We must speak up now to express deep disappointment by the appearance this afternoon of … Effie Phillips-Staley on Hasan Piker’s Twitch stream,” the chairs said. “Her decision represents a dangerous and unacceptable step toward legitimizing rhetoric that has no place in this District, in mainstream Democratic politics, or in any serious political discourse.”

Phillips-Staley responded by attacking the “Democratic establishment” for its “outdated mentality that alienates the very voters we need to win” and for “narrowing our tent and refusing to engage with platforms that reach young people.”

“While I don’t align with every word Hasan Piker has ever said, we must recognize the massive value of a platform that engages millions of young people in the democratic process,” she continued. “[Piker] is mobilizing a movement that demands our politics center human rights and favor diplomacy over the reflexive use of military force.”

Phillips-Staley’s recent endorsements, comments and interviews — have brought heightened attention to her pivot on Israel policy issues, at the same time as she’s trying to gain attention against several better-funded and higher-polling opponents.

When she entered the race, Phillips-Staley had the progressive lane largely to herself, competing against a lineup of Democratic moderates.

But Peter Chatzky, the deputy mayor of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., subsequently entered the race as a progressive, dropping $5.8 million of his own money to support his bid, according to the most recent campaign finance disclosures. Phillips-Staley, meanwhile, had raised just $302,000 and had less than $30,000 on hand at the end of the year, trailing in fundraising behind two other candidates who have since dropped out of the race.

Chatzky entered the race as a critic of Israel, accusing the Jewish state of violating U.S. arms sales laws, though Phillips-Staley falls to his left on the issue, touting on her campaign website that she’s “the first candidate in this race to support the Block the Bombs Act.”

Both progressives are polling well behind their moderate, pro-Israel competitors — Rockland County legislator Beth Davidson led a recent survey with 23% support, followed by national security veteran Cait Conley with 17% and Chatzky and Phillips-Staley far behind at 8% and 5%, respectively.

“I believe that she looks around and sees a field that has not differentiated themselves a lot on this issue, and she says, ‘OK, this will be one of the the ways that I try to stand out in an otherwise crowded field where I’m being heavily outspent,’” said Jake Dilemani, a New York Democratic strategist, adding that her positions are also consistent with a shift among the progressive faction of the Democratic Party.

“She’s trying to outflank Chatzky, period,” he continued. “Chatsky is the only other candidate competing for what you would call the left of the field. Effie is still to the left of him,” he continued.

The anti-Israel push is particularly notable in a Democratic-leaning, moderate district with a significant Jewish population, which has repeatedly helped push Lawler, an outspoken supporter of Israel, to victory.

Phillips-Staley’s campaign insisted that her stance isn’t motivated by political considerations.

“Effie received immense political pressure to remain silent on Israel’s human rights abuses against Palestinians. Because she has centered human rights and equality throughout her career, she investigated the issue and determined she could not remain silent, regardless of the political cost,” the spokesperson said. “Her support for Palestinian human rights reflects her moral stance that human rights should apply equally to all.”

Dilemani said that there’s more room for a further-left position in the Democratic primary than there would be in the general election. But he said there’s a larger gap between Phillips-Staley’s stances and the average general election voter, and that she would be a long shot in the general election.

Phillips-Staley suggested in an interview with the anti-Israel outlet Zeteo that leaning into stance is yielding benefits — she said that a post about her trip to the West Bank yielded more likes and more positive comments than any other issue she’d posted about. But she also claimed that local Democratic leaders are trying to silence her for describing the situation in the West Bank as apartheid.

Phillips-Staley said in the interview she visited Israel and the West Bank because the conflict is “the most consequential foreign policy issue of our time” and it has been the most talked-about issue among voters on the campaign trail.

“For many people this is a litmus test for honesty — can we speak about it and can we speak about it from [a] human rights perspective knowing that there are political consequences for doing so,” she said. “And then on the other side that I hear not as much is the establishment telling us not to talk about it.”

She said that she found the situation in the West Bank “much worse … than I imagined,” referencing a conversation and video she posted with Rev. Munther Isaac, a virulent antisemite who has justified Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Phillips-Staley also asserted that Israel applies different tiers of citizenship for different people.

“Her trip to the West Bank was organized by Israeli and American Jews, including former IDF soldiers. They arranged the visit with Rev. Isaac, and he gladly welcomed us all to his church,” Phillips-Staley’s spokesperson said, when asked about Isaac’s history. “Effie strongly condemns antisemitism and any prejudice against Jews. She does not see criticism of Israel’s occupation, apartheid, and genocide as antisemitic and believes everyone has a right to live with freedom and equality under the law.”

Phillips-Staley has also recently blasted Chatzky over revelations of a yearslong history of bizarre and sexual posts on social media, calling on him last week to drop out of the race. She said she would not support Chatzky if he’s the nominee.