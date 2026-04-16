STARTUP STATE OF MIND

Cisco CEO sounds bullish note on Israeli startups

'You never know how important a decision is when you make it, and if you have conviction, and your team has conviction ... you just gotta stay with it,' Chuck Robbins said at Semafor World Economy summit

At the Semafor World Economy summit in Washington on Wednesday, Chuck Robbins, CEO of the tech giant Cisco, spoke about his decision a decade ago to acquire Leaba Semiconductor, an Israeli company, before it had even developed a product.

“Now we’re underpinning the GPU training models and running the enterprise AI stacks. And it turns out, it’s been brilliant,” Robbins said.

“You never know how important a decision is when you make it, and if you have conviction, and your team has conviction … you just gotta stay with it,” Robbins added.