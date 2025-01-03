fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

USAID-backed report about famine in Gaza taken down after cr...iticism from U.S. ambassador to Israel

Tree of Life shooter excluded from Biden death row commutati...ons

Trump taps Elbridge Colby as undersecretary of defense for p...olicy

How the Antisemitism Awareness Act fell apart

The Palestinian Authority’s fight for survival in the West... Bank — and its implications for Gaza

Trump brings the majlis to Mar-a-Lago

Maryland state legislator blasts Van Hollen at JCRC breakfas...t

Ireland’s chilly relations towards Israel turning more hos...tile

FBI admits error for saying graduating National Academy stud...ent from ‘State of Palestine’

How Australia went from ‘goldene medina’ to ‘vitriol a...nd vilification’ of Jews

Assad regime’s fall ‘tremendously resets the table of se...curity in the Middle East,’ former top Pentagon official says

Quick Hits

Terror Attack Fallout

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after terrorist attack

One of the victims is in critical condition with head trauma and internal injuries

Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

A member of the FBI looks on near a bouquet of flowers tied to a fence, a block from Bourbon Street, after 14 people were killed during an attack early in the morning on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. A US army veteran with an Islamic State flag and "hellbent" on carnage steered a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans, officials said.

By
Haley Cohen
January 2, 2025

Two Israeli men in their mid-20s remain hospitalized — one in critical condition — after a driver intentionally rammed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring at least 30 in Wednesday’s terror attack.  

Both men were tourists from Israel, traveling through several American cities and expecting to end their jaunt in Florida, according to Elad Shoshan, consul of Israel to the Southwest United States. “They wanted to do New Year’s Eve in New Orleans,” Shoshan, who is currently visiting the men in a local hospital — and awaiting the Friday morning arrival of their family members — told Jewish Insider. “Obviously, it became a tragic situation,” he said. 

The men remained on ventilators through Thursday night, according to Shoshan, who at the families’ request declined to provide names. “One is in a more severe situation with head trauma and also internal injuries. He’s considered to be critical. The other is communicative and has internal injuries but he is more stable,” Shoshan said, noting that “they have a long recovery and rehabilitation process in front of them.” 

Under the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs direction, Shoshan said that early Wednesday morning, upon learning of the attack, he “checked if there are any Israelis in distress.” 

“I immediately flew into Louisiana to go see them and to be with the Jewish community,” Shoshan, who is based in Houston, told JI. “Basically to be here so that once they are waking up and opening their eyes they can see a friendly face who speaks their language.”   

The Jewish community in New Orleans is “wonderful, warm and supportive,” Shoshan said. “They’re doing everything to make the situation as comfortable as possible.”

The attacker, Shamsud Din Jabbar, was carrying an ISIS flag with him in his truck. Jabbar, an Army veteran, recently converted to Islam and began behaving erratically, according to an account by his ex-wife’s current husband, moving into a rented home in a Muslim neighborhood north of Houston. The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice