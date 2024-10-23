scoop

Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turkey’s Erdoğan

A bipartisan group of House members said the administration can’t stay silent about the Turkish president’s anti-Israel and pro-Russia activity

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is stepping up its criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, calling on the administration to publicly condemn Erdoğan’s provocative comments and actions against Israel.

Erdoğan has repeatedly and openly sided with Hamas since Oct. 7 and even threatened to invade Israel. Lawmakers have repeatedly expressed concerns about his activities and threatened penalties, but this letter puts forward their most explicit request for consequences for Erdoğan’s provocations.

“While allies often disagree, Erdoğan’s recent conduct has undermined U.S. efforts to counter global terrorism,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Wednesday. “With democracy under assault around the world, it is crucial that allies stand together with those on the frontlines fighting authoritarianism and strongly condemn antidemocratic conduct that violates our shared values. We urge the Administration to publicly condemn President Erdoğan’s rhetoric and actions that undermine support for key allies abroad, especially Israel.”

The lawmakers said that Erdoğan’s activities have continued since July, when they previously sent a previous letter in which they said the U.S. should reevaluate its relationship with Turkey if Erdoğan did not change course.

“Erdoğan’s promotion of harmful, anti-democratic policies and alignment with the Axis of Evil strains the relationship between the United States and Turkey,” the lawmakers said. “If this trend continues, the United States should consider steps to ensure Turkey complies with its obligations under the North Atlantic Treaty.”

They said that NATO must remain unified, but “Erdoğan’s recent anti-Israel rhetoric and Russia friendliness cannot be overlooked and ignored.”

The lawmakers accused the Turkish president of undermining U.S. security interests, of “playing directly into the hands” of authoritarians while rejecting U.S. and European priorities and of worsening divisions within NATO.

They specifically highlighted the Turkish leader’s threat to block NATO partnerships with Israel, which the lawmakers said would block critical technology and intelligence sharing.

They also blasted him for pursuing membership in the BRICS group alongside numerous U.S. adversaries, which the lawmakers said poses “clear security conflicts and concerns,” and for siding with Russia and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in opposition to U.S. priorities.

The letter was led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), and was joined by Reps. Dan Goldman (D-NY), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Dina Titus (D-NV), Haley Stevens (D-MI), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Don Davis (D-NC), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Jim Costa (D-CA), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY).