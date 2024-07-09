U.S. director of national intelligence says Iran is influencing and funding Gaza war protests

‘We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters,’ Avril Haines said

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday that the Iranian government has both provoked and provided funding for protests in the U.S. over the war in Gaza, suggesting that connections between U.S.-based demonstrators and the Iranian regime and its affiliates go deeper than previously believed.

“In recent weeks, Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we’ve seen other actors use over the years,” Haines said in a public statement. “We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters.”

The statement doesn’t specifically say which protests have been influenced by Iranian actors, how much funding has been provided and for what purpose, when the influence operations began or what the viewpoints of the protesters in question have been. Other foreign adversaries, like Russia, have played both sides of U.S.-based protests in the interest of inciting domestic division and conflict.

“Americans who are being targeted by this Iranian campaign may not be aware that they are interacting with or receiving support from a foreign government,” Haines continued. “We urge all Americans to remain vigilant as they engage online with accounts and actors they do not personally know.”

In the statement, Haines broadly offered support for the right to protest and rejected the notion that all of the views being expressed in such protests are inauthentic.

“I want to be clear that I know Americans who participate in protests are, in good faith, expressing their views on the conflict in Gaza — this intelligence does not indicate otherwise,” she said. “Moreover, the freedom to express diverse views, when done peacefully, is essential to our democracy, but it is also important to warn of foreign actors who seek to exploit our debate for their own purposes.”

Haines said that the statement is the first in what will be a series of public updates on foreign influence operations, particularly relating to the 2024 election. In 2020, the Iranian government allegedly posed as members of the far-right Proud Boys, sending threatening emails to swing-state Democrats.