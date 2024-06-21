fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

Quick Hits

Wine of the Week

JI wine columnist Yitz Applbaum reviews the Tulip Finger Print 2014

By
Yitz Applbaum
June 21, 2024

“The 2014 Tulip Finger Print, a truly exclusive and rare kosher wine, is a once-in-a-decade creation. It was a delightful surprise to discover this gem during a visit to the Avi Ben wine boutique in Jerusalem. Adding to the uniqueness of our Tulip experience was the privilege of sharing a bottle with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, the first lady of Israel.

The Tulip Finger Print 2014 is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, cab franc, merlot syrah, and petit verdot, each varietal aged in its own barrel. After 36 months, the grapes are blended and aged in a bottle for five years. The wine’s opening notes evoke a rain-soaked mushroom, the morning dew still present in its taste; the mid-palate is a blend of cedar and pine wood, and the finish is a burst of dark chocolate. The Tulip Finger Print is a true investment, with a projected lifespan of at least another decade. We encourage you to secure as much of it as possible and enjoy it with a picanha from the grill.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content