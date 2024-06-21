JI wine columnist Yitz Applbaum reviews the Tulip Finger Print 2014

“The 2014 Tulip Finger Print, a truly exclusive and rare kosher wine, is a once-in-a-decade creation. It was a delightful surprise to discover this gem during a visit to the Avi Ben wine boutique in Jerusalem. Adding to the uniqueness of our Tulip experience was the privilege of sharing a bottle with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, the first lady of Israel.

The Tulip Finger Print 2014 is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, cab franc, merlot syrah, and petit verdot, each varietal aged in its own barrel. After 36 months, the grapes are blended and aged in a bottle for five years. The wine’s opening notes evoke a rain-soaked mushroom, the morning dew still present in its taste; the mid-palate is a blend of cedar and pine wood, and the finish is a burst of dark chocolate. The Tulip Finger Print is a true investment, with a projected lifespan of at least another decade. We encourage you to secure as much of it as possible and enjoy it with a picanha from the grill.”