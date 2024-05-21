Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff we look at the fallout from the ICC announcement that it is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and report from the Jewish American Heritage Month reception at the White House. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Emi Palmor and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

President Joe Biden and a bipartisan chorus of lawmakers slammed the International Criminal Court on Monday after the body’s lead prosecutor announced plans to seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Biden called the move “outrageous,” and Secretary of State Tony Blinken called it “shameful” that the ICC’s prosecutor announced plans to issue warrants for Israeli leaders at the same time that the body seeks the arrest of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. More on Washington’s reaction to the ICC news here.

But Biden and congressional Republicans diverged when it comes to whether the U.S. should take any action, including sanctions, against the ICC. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called the announcement a “baseless and illegitimate decision” and pledged to consider action against the ICC. More on congressional reactions here.

Biden administration officials declined to say if the White House would consider any sanctions or other actions targeting the ICC.

“I would just say we’re going to stay in touch with members of Congress here. This is only early hours here right after this television interview announcement, and I just don’t have anything more to add,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was even more noncommittal: “You should not read into my statement … that we are either considering anything or not considering anything,” he said.

The White House also walked a fine line in its language condemning the ICC, likely wary of discrediting an institution whose work it supports on other matters, including the arrest warrant the ICC issued last year for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Miller said that while the U.S. does not believe the ICC should issue an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders, the U.S. takes the same stance on Hamas leaders. “We do not believe that they have jurisdiction over either of the parties of this conflict, and that includes Hamas,” Miller said.

Israeli leaders across the political spectrum responded with outrage to the announcement, with Netanyahu slamming the comparison between Hamas and the IDF as “audacious” and Gallant calling for the rejection of an “attempt to deny the State of Israel the right to defend herself and ensure the release of the hostages held in Gaza.” More on Israel’s reaction here.

When asked by a reporter about the details of the allegations against Netanyahu and Gallant — that they “bear criminal responsibility” for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the use of starvation as a method of war — Miller spoke carefully. Washington called South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice “meritless,” the reporter followed up, So would the State Department call the substance of the arrest warrant applications meritless?

“I will say we believe it is fully unfounded, should not have been brought. Now, with respect to the underlying allegations, we’ll have time to look at that,” said Miller. “I will say the process itself calls into question the underlying substance.”

Speaking at a Jewish American Heritage Month reception at the White House on Monday afternoon, Biden said that he will “always ensure Israel has everything it needs to defend itself against Hamas and all other enemies” — seeming to push back on criticism of the administration for halting some arms transfers to Israel and threatening others — to somewhat muted applause.

“Let me be clear, we reject the ICC’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli people,” Biden continued, to louder cheers. “Whatever these warrants may imply, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas.” He also said that “contrary to the allegations made against Israel by the International Court of Justice, what’s happening is not genocide. We reject that.”

“We stand with Israel to take out [Yahya] Sinwar and the rest of the butchers of Hamas,” Biden continued.

Addressing the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a U.S. citizen still being held in Gaza, in the crowd, Biden vowed, “I will not rest until we bring your loved one home” — Biden also met personally with the couple, according to Israeli Channel 13’s Neria Kraus.

And Biden reiterated that “there’s no place on any campus in America, any place in America for antisemitism, or hate speech or threats of violence of any kind against Jews or anyone else.” He said that colleges are “on notice” that antisemitic discrimination is prohibited under the Civil Rights Act.

Elected officials spotted at the reception: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Steve Cohen (D-TN). Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt was also in attendance.

Among the highlights on the White House menu: glatt kosher brisket stuffed inside dates, along with mini lamb sliders.

Oregon is holding congressional primaries today. The race we’re watching most closely is the Democratic primary featuring Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and more-moderate state Rep. Maxine Dexter. Jayapal voted against a resolution in the Multnomah County board expressing support for Israel days after Oct. 7.

In California’s 20th District, Republican voters will also be choosing a likely successor to former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in a special election. State Assemblyman Vince Fong, backed by former President Donald Trump and McCarthy, is facing off against Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Also on the campaign trail, Democratic Majority for Israel announced its first list of general election endorsements including Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jon Tester (D-MT) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

DMFI also gave several key House Democratic recruits a pro-Israel stamp of approval in closely contested races. They’re backing retired fire captain Joe Kerr, running against Rep. Young Kim (R-CA); former state Assemblyman Rudy Salas, running against Rep. David Valadao (R-CA); and former TV news anchor Janelle Stelson, running against Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA).