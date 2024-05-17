Susheela Jayapal opponent Maxine Dexter sees influx of support ahead of Oregon primary

In Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District, the candidacy of Susheela Jayapal, a Multnomah County commissioner and sister of Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) — a leading advocate for suspending U.S. arms sales to Israel — quickly raised concerns in the pro-Israel community.

Democratic state Rep. Maxine Dexter, a pulmonologist who had been floated as a potential pro-Israel recruit against Jayapal, has seen an influx of support for her campaign in the run-up to the May 21 primary. Dexter told Jewish Insider earlier this year she wants to see a permanent end to the war in Gaza, but also said she opposes new conditions on U.S. aid to Israel.

On the campaign trail, Jayapal has supported conditions on U.S. aid to Israel and an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. She has said she opposes anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions measures without directly offering her own views. She said she’d reject donations from anyone who “donates to or is allied with AIPAC.”

Jayapal also voted against a resolution in the Multnomah County board expressing support for Israel days after Oct. 7.

A third candidate, Gresham City Councilor Eddy Morales, did not address questions from JI late last year about his positions on U.S. aid to Israel, and conducted a joint press conference with Jayapal to condemn outside spending backing Dexter in the race.

The Dexter campaign has received more than $4 million in assistance from outside groups, which Jayapal and Morales have claimed are being funded by donors connected to AIPAC.

AIPAC declined to comment. Jayapal and Morales did not respond to requests for comment.

Dexter has herself denounced the outside spending as “a prime example of how broken our campaign finance system is,” while also highlighting the lack of “hard evidence” for her opponents’ claims about the groups’ supporters.

Dexter is endorsed by The Oregonian and Willamette Week, as well as some local unions and current and former elected officials.

Dexter has seen a late surge in fundraising as well, raising nearly three times the amount of money between March and April ($581,000) than she did in the three months prior ($184,000), according to federal filings. She now is the leading overall fundraiser, surpassing Jayapal and Morales.

Some of the recent donations to Dexter have come from donors who have also given to AIPAC.

One of the outside groups spending in the race is a science-focused PAC, 314 Action, which says it’s backing Dexter because of her background as a doctor. Another is a new, California-based group called Voters for Responsive Government, which has so far only opposed Jayapal.

A Dexter campaign adviser accused Jayapal and Morales of hypocrisy, noting that both are benefiting from outside spending as well — albeit in much smaller quantities; the adviser noted that Morales is being backed by a real estate industry group that has backed Republicans.

Shaughnessy Naughton, founder and president of 314 Action, told JI in a statement the group has long supported Dexter, dating back to her state House run, due to her medical and scientific background and work in the state House.



“We also are bumping our heads up against federal preemptions that are absolutely in need of being addressed across those issues,” Dexter told JI in an interview earlier this year, saying she’s running for Congress primarily due to her experiences as a physician, focusing on issues including addiction, homelessness, reproductive rights, the environment, housing and medical costs, mental health and gun control. “I needed to step in. I know that I’m an effective leader, I’m experienced and my physician hat allows me to make policy that continues to be people-focused.”

“The insinuation that we are a front group for any other organization is not only false, but also insulting to our mission and our successful track record of electing over 300 Democratic scientists to office,” he said. “Our mission at 314 is to elect Democratic scientists and our movement is fueled by over 6 million grassroots supporters who are energized by that mission to elect Democratic scientists to public office at every level, from the U.S. Senate to school boards.”

Voters for Responsive Government did not respond to a request for comment.

Thirty of Dexter’s colleagues in the state House and Senate, including the leaders of both chambers, also put out a statement defending her from her opponents’ attacks, arguing, “The idea that she would ever do the bidding of any group or special interest is offensive and wrong.”

“What happened on Oct. 7 was horrific. There was a cease-fire on Oct. 6, and Hamas killed 1,200 people brutally, created so much pain in people’s homes within a secure border of their nation. That was horrific,” Dexter said. “And of course, Israel had the right to defend itself, they were obligated to defend itself.”

She said her experience in health care is a key advantage to her among the candidates; she also pointed to her experience as a member of the Oregon state House on issues including housing and homelessness. She voted earlier this year in favor of legislation that re-criminalized possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in Oregon.

“I am truly here because I believe our country is on the wrong track,” she said. “I know I have the integrity, the courage and the compassion to lead well.”

Dexter said she’s been in conversation with leaders in the Jewish community since before she entered the race about the Hamas attack and its ongoing impacts, both in the Middle East and at home, as well as working to educate herself on the conflict.

She also expressed concern, as a physician, about a lack of access to medical care in Gaza and widespread civilian deaths, as well as Hamas’ construction of tunnels underneath Gaza hospitals.

“We need a negotiated cease-fire and long-term peace and two-state solution and end to the violence, and get food and humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, urgently,” Dexter said, calling humanitarian aid shortages, “deeply concerning, morally, just untenable in my mind.”

She added that her priority, as a doctor and a mother, is “protecting and saving human life” and the “families who did not ask their homes to become a battleground.”

But Dexter said it’s difficult to see Hamas as a “viable component” of a negotiated agreement, and that the Palestinian Authority, Arab states and other parties need to be involved in the talks in order to secure a viable and durable peace.

She said she likewise is “really challenged with [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s leadership” because she doesn’t “believe that he wants peace.”

Dexter added that she wants to see both the Israeli and Palestinian sides be committed to peace, but said that it’s up to the Israeli people to decide their leadership.

The state lawmaker has sought to highlight her position on the conflict, running a Facebook ad in late April and early May, reading, “Every day without a ceasefire that returns hostages to their families and rushes humanitarian aid into Gaza is one day too many.”

Jayapal has advertised herself as the only candidate supporting a cease-fire.



“Dexter has been clear about her values and commitment to supporting the US-Israel relationship and fighting antisemitism, both important issues right now,” Pro-Israel America’s executive director, Samantha Garelick, said in a statement to JI.

Dexter said she’s supportive of the Biden administration’s decision to impose new conditions and oversight provisions on arms sales globally — a move primarily prompted by congressional pressure over the war in Gaza — but said she doesn’t believe there should be additional conditions on aid to Israel that don’t apply to all allies.

Dexter spoke to JI well in advance of the administration’s decision to pause some arms transfers to Israel and threaten others if Israel conducts a full-scale invasion of Rafah.

Dexter added that she thinks congressional oversight is important to ensure that all aid recipients comply with U.S. law and international humanitarian law, as mandated by existing U.S. law.

Pro-Israel America is the only Jewish or pro-Israel group that has made an endorsement in the race, supporting Dexter.

J Street and Peace Action are backing Jayapal.

Domestically, Dexter expressed deep concern about “heartbreaking” antisemitism and hate crimes impacting the Jewish community, as well as attacks on the Muslim community. This month, a Jewish student at Portland’s Reed College was struck in the head by a rock thrown into the student’s dorm room — an incident that occurred a day after the student’s mezuzah affixed to the door was removed and destroyed.

“This is not who we are as Americans,” Dexter said. “Actually — it is who we are, but we as leaders must lean into the humanity of the people across our communities and uphold the necessity of treating everyone with respect and understanding, and not allowing hate to be propagated, and not speaking up.”

She particularly highlighted incidents impacting young children and their parents, at children’s swimming lessons and elementary schools. She said she’s heard troubling stories from her own son and other parents and community members about incidents in the district.

“This is absolutely a moment where we as leaders need to step in and acknowledge that this behavior is happening and to stand up against it,” Dexter said. “I just want us to center everyone’s humanity. My Jewish neighbor walking their child to school should not fear in their own community any more than anyone else does.”