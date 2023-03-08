Daily Kickoff
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on an upcoming Jewish women’s summit at the White House and presidential primaries currently scheduled to be on Passover. We also talk to Israeli MK Yitzhak Pindrus about his proposed legislation that mirrors the U.S.’ Taylor Force Act. Others in today’s Daily Kickoff include: Ned Price, Dalya Attar and Matti Friedman.
After Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reported earlier this week from the Arab Conference at Harvard, where speakers including former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) urged students to protest “apartheid” Israel, the consulting giant McKinsey & Company, which was listed as a high-level sponsor of the event, released a statement on Monday distancing itself from the event.
“When we learned late last week that a speaker at an event our recruiting team was sponsoring at Harvard University had a history of anti-Semitic comments, we immediately stepped away from the conference, canceled our in-person recruiting meeting and withdrew two speakers from the program,” the statement said. “We condemn anti-Semitism in all its forms and stand for inclusion and tolerance everywhere.”
As of Tuesday evening, McKinsey isstill listed as a “close circle sponsor” of the conference — the highest level of sponsorship — on the conference website. The recruiting session still appears on the schedule, and a page listing the time and place of the McKinsey recruiting session, which was set to take place on Sunday, is still active. (A revised schedule sent to attendees on Sunday morning did not list the McKinsey session. JI reached out to conference organizers to ask whether the session took place, but they did not respond.)
McKinsey’s statement did not specify which speaker the company was referencing, and a spokesperson declined to comment further. DJ Carella, the firm’s global director of media relations and corporate communications, did not respond to questions about whom the statement was referring to or why the organization was still listed as a sponsor on the conference website.
In a Tuesday night email to students and donors, Harvard Hillel’s executive director, Rabbi Jonah Steinberg, lamented comments by Sarsour in which the outspoken activist said she was “not afraid of Zionists in America. I’m not afraid of people trying to silence me.” Jewish students at Harvard, Steinberg wrote, experience such accusations “as painful and prejudiced.”
Read our story about McKinsey’s announcement here.
Today on Capitol Hill, the Senate Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing with officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency and FBI on worldwide threats.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote today on Michael Ratney and Eric Garcetti’s nominations to be the U.S. ambassadors to Saudi Arabia and India, respectively, although those votes may be delayed by senators’ objections. The committee will also vote on repealing the authorizations for use of military force in Iraq and promoting cooperative projects to protect civilians in Iraq and on the Arabian Peninsula from Iranian drones.
Elsewhere on the Hill, House Democrats announced that pro-Israel stalwart Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) received a waiver to rejoin the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He had served on the committee in the previous Congress — at one point seeking to lead the Middle East subcommittee — but was not initially reappointed this year. Additionally, newly sworn-in Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) will be joining the House Armed Services Committee.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price will step down from the job — which he’s had since the start of the Biden administration — later this month and will transition to a role working directly with Secretary of State Tony Blinken. Read our recent profile of Price here.
scoop
White House to host inaugural Jewish Women’s Forum this week
The White House will convene its first-ever Jewish Women’s Forum on Thursday, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch has learned. The three-and-a-half-hour event, which is by invitation only, is set for this week to mark Women’s History Month and Purim, according to an invitation viewed by JI.
Community builders: The invitation was sent by the White House’s Jewish liaison, Shelley Greenspan, to Jewish female leaders “who are working to improve the lives of people in their communities,” according to the invitation. More than 70 women are expected to attend the meeting, which will highlight topics including antisemitism, leadership and gender equity, the White House confirmed Tuesday.
Shine a light: “Jewish women have long been involved in both public service and communal work, contributing in innumerable ways to American society,” Greenspan told JI on Tuesday night. “The Jewish Women’s Forum at the White House is an opportunity to shine a light on women who have turned Jewish values into action.”
Who’s who: Thursday’s gathering will kick off with a fireside chat with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and feature briefings from senior White House officials. Among those expected to address the group of 70 women are Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology; Latifa Lyles, special assistant to the president for gender policy; and Rosie Hidalgo, senior advisor on gender-based violence and special assistant to the president.
israel’s taylor force bill
MK Pindrus pushing legislation to ensure Palestinian Authority compensates Israeli terror victims
Following a spate of deadly Palestinian terror attacks that has left 14 Israelis dead since the start of the year, a member of Israel’s Knesset is preparing legislation that would enable victims or their families to seek direct financial compensation for damages from the Palestinian Authority (PA), Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.
American inspiration: Based in part on the U.S.’ Taylor Force Act, which was passed into law in 2018 in an attempt to cut aid to the Palestinian Authority until it ends its “pay for slay” practice of paying stipends to terror convicts and families of slain attackers, the Israeli legislation would allow victims of terror or their families to tap into the tax payments that Israel already withholds from the PA. The bill, which appears to have overwhelming support from both coalition and opposition lawmakers, could be passed into law in the next few months. “It is built on the Taylor Force Act,” Knesset Member Yitzhak Pindrus, who drafted and is pushing the legislation, told JI in an interview on Monday. “We took our basic ideas for this law from there, but it has been adapted to Israeli laws and Israeli regulations.”
Seeking accountability: Pindrus, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition from the Haredi United Torah Judaism Party, continued: “Right now, Israel is, unfortunately, under increased terrorist attacks, and the Palestinians are not taking any responsibility… not only are they not taking responsibility, but they’re also actually pushing for [more terror] and they’re continuing to pay terrorists for every year they sit in jail and for every death of an Israeli.”
Money in limbo: The law builds on existing Israeli legislation that enables the government to withhold millions of shekels in tax payments collected on behalf of the Palestinians from commerce and income tax. Currently, under the law passed in 2018, Israel calculates how much it believes the PA pays in stipends to Palestinian terrorists or their families and deducts that amount from the revenues. According to Pindrus, however, while those funds do not reach the Palestinian Authority’s coffers, they are also not getting to the victims of terror acts, in part because of Israel’s own compensation laws – there is no direct mechanism for Israelis to sue the PA and receive a payout – and also due to the fact that Israel’s National Insurance system automatically grants financial support and services to any recognized terror victim.
Added element: The potential law, he added, would also ensure that the funds withheld from the PA are not returned to them at any point in the future, either due to international pressure or as part of a goodwill gesture to kick-start peace negotiations, which has happened in the past. “Right now, because the money is just sitting in a bank account, when there comes international pressure or [President Joe] Biden comes to visit Israel or the Palestinians try to get a loan or any other international trick, the funds can just be returned to them,” Pindrus explained. “But the minute the money’s going to be in the private accounts of the people that were attacked or damaged, that will force the PA to take more responsibility, and we will be able to tell the international community, ‘What do you want? The money’s gone to the families who were hurt.’”
Read the full interview here.
primary problems
2024 presidential primaries conflict with Passover in Pennsylvania and Maryland
Presidential primaries are voters’ first real chance to cast ballots and influence their party’s nominee. But Jewish voters in four states were recently alarmed to discover that, in 2024, the date for presidential primaries conflicts with a major Jewish holiday, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Count-off: Pennsylvania, Maryland, Rhode Island and Delaware plan to hold their presidential primary elections on April 23, 2024. It’s the first day of Passover, meaning that it would be difficult for any Jews who celebrate the holiday to vote, and impossible for observant Jews who do not work, drive, use electronics or write in observance of the holiday.
Population centers: Pennsylvania and Maryland are home to two of the largest Jewish populations in the nation, and Maryland Del. Dalya Attar, the state’s first Orthodox Jewish legislator, introduced legislation to change the date of next year’s primary, which is set by Maryland law.
Moving forward: “Having the primary is great and having those early voting dates are very helpful,” Attar, a Baltimore City Democrat, told JI. “But the reality is, many people go out and vote on Election Day.” The Maryland House speaker and Senate president both came out in favor of changing the date for next year’s primary. A spokesperson for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, told JI on Tuesday that he “supports moving next year’s primary Election Day so it does not fall on Passover.”
Pennsylvania policies: In Pennsylvania, no such effort is yet underway. “I was not aware of it,” said Robin Schatz, director of government affairs at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. She pledged to look into the issue. “However, because of other options, it may not be viewed as being so critical,” added Schatz, noting that Pennsylvania law allows anyone in the state to request a mail-in ballot. Pennsylvania Democrats have proposed moving the primary up a month to give the state a bigger say in the party’s nominating contest, but even if approved, other primaries would still take place on April 23.
Wait and see: A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, declined to comment. JI did not receive responses to inquiries sent to Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Delaware Gov. John Carney, both Democrats, asking whether they were aware of the issue and if they planned to pursue any changes to next year’s primary date.
court watch
Jewish groups urge Supreme Court to change religious workplace accommodation standards
More than a dozen Jewish groups filed or joined briefs last week urging the Supreme Court to reevaluate its past precedent on religious accommodations in the workplace and make it more difficult for employers to deny accommodations. The organizations are weighing in on the Groff v. DeJoy case set to be argued later this term, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Background: The groups are supporting Gerald Groff, a former mailman and evangelical Christian who refused to work on Sundays in observance of his Sabbath. The U.S. Postal Service disciplined Groff and threatened to terminate him, as his supervisors were unable to fill all of his weekend shifts, and Groff quit his job. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the USPS, finding that Groff’s requested accommodations had strained resources, burdened his co-workers and detrimentally impacted morale.
Protections: Many of the Jewish groups that have weighed in on the Groff case urge the court to raise the standard for rejecting religious accommodations to bring it in line with its interpretation in other legislation, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act, which contains similar language. They say that doing so is especially important for protecting minority religious rights. Nathan Diament, the executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, told JI that Orthodox Jews in particular have struggled to obtain accommodations in the workplace. “Under the current legal standard, which is basically that an employer can pretty much decide for any reason not to provide an accommodation, which is not [a] standard that allows Orthodox Jews to have the full range of opportunities in the workplace,” Diament said.
Giving cover: Some of the briefs also say that the 1977 Trans World Airlines v. Hardison ruling makes it so difficult for Jews to challenge decisions denying them accommodations in the workplace that it facilitates and provides cover for workplace antisemitism. Kenneth Marcus, founder of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, said that, under the current standard, it is “extremely hard to prove” that an employer is “negatively disposed to Jewish people or specifically Orthodox Jews” when they are denied accommodations. “Whether they are merely being unreasonable or whether they’re actually anti-Jewish, we would never be able to prove,” Marcus said. “This gives them an opportunity to say no to their Jewish employees, and sometimes drive Jewish employees out. And we would never be able to prove what their motivation was.”
➡️ Transition: Shoshana Leviton, previously a staff assistant and correspondence aide for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), is joining Israel Policy Forum as a government relations associate.
