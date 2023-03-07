White House to host inaugural Jewish Women’s Forum this week

The half-day summit marking Purim and Women’s History Month will feature briefings from White House officials on antisemitism, gender equity and leadership

The White House will convene its first-ever Jewish Women’s Forum on Thursday, Jewish Insider has learned. The three-and-a-half-hour event, which is by invitation only, is set for this week to mark Women’s History Month and Purim, according to an invitation viewed by JI.

The invitation was sent by the White House’s Jewish liaison, Shelley Greenspan, to Jewish female leaders “who are working to improve the lives of people in their communities,” according to the invitation. Thursday’s gathering will feature briefings from senior White House officials on topics including antisemitism, leadership and gender equity.

Attendees are also invited to join a White House tour prior to the forum.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.