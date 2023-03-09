👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Bill de Blasio about his meeting with Harvard Law students to discuss the “progressive case for Israel,” and report on a push by Senate Republicans for theDepartment of Education to address antisemitism on college campuses. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Dana Hyde, Lloyd Austin and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Yesterday evening on Capitol Hill, Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Sara Jacobs (D-CA), as well as Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s antisemitism envoy, addressed a group of female Jewish leaders and others in the Jewish community at an event on Capitol Hill honoring the women of the 118th Congress. The event, held on International Women’s Day, was organized by the National Council of Jewish Women, Hadassah and Jewish Women International.

“It’s not just the United States that is going through very difficult times,” Wasserman Schultz said. “Obviously, Israel is struggling right now. They may not know it but they are struggling… There are those of us In Congress that really want to be helpful while not telling them what to do. So I guess the message that I can project best is, ‘Help us help you,’ or ‘Don’t stop us or slow us down from being able to help you.’”

The Florida lawmaker also said that her Interparliamentary Task to Combat Online Antisemitism is set to hold its second hearing at the European Union headquarters in Brussels in late June, and pledged that the lawmakers will not “let [social media executives] off the hook” until they receive “frank answers to hard but critical questions” about the proliferation of antisemitism on the internet.

Slotkin, who recently launched a Senate campaign, said that debates over Israeli policy “cannot… distract us from antisemitism that is going on in our communities, in our college campuses. And we have to be united on that. We can debate the issues around justice in Israel and Palestinian territories… but antisemitism is the mandate for every single Jewish organization.”

Manning, who took over last year as co-chair of the House’s bipartisan antisemitism task force, said she is working to hold regular task force meetings with relevant speakers. She is also examining the possibility of implementing antisemitism training for new members of Congress, inspired by colleagues from the British Parliament. In addition, she’s working closely with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on issues such as improving hate crimes data collection, a topic that was also mentioned by Slotkin.

Echoing German officials who met recently with the task force, Manning emphasized that it is “the obligation of the government to combat antisemitism, not the obligation of the Jewish community.” On campuses, for example, she said, “most of our kids don’t go to college to be warriors for the Jewish people.”

More than 70 Jewish women — including many of the same leaders at last night’s event — will gather at the White House today for its inaugural Jewish Women’s Forum, which was organized by White House Jewish Liaison Shelley Greenspan. They will hear from senior officials including Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who will talk about his recent trip to Poland and Germany.

Attendees come from a range of Jewish nonprofit and political organizations and include many influential Jewish leaders, as well as social media influencers.

Montana Tucker, a singer and dancer with a significant following on TikTok, is slated to attend, a source tells Jewish Insider. Last year, Tucker documented her visit to Auschwitz for her 9 million followers. Also attending is Miriam Anzovin, who shares Daf Yomi reaction videos and other Jewish educational content to an audience of 26,000 followers on TikTok.

Today on the Hill, the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia subcommittee will hold a hearing on expanding the Abraham Accords, with testimony from Abraham Accords Peace Institute President Robert Greenway, Middle East Institute Distinguished Fellow Gen. Joseph L. Votel and Atlantic Council Distinguished Fellow Ambassador Daniel Shapiro. The House Intelligence Committee will hear testimony from Intelligence Community leaders on global threats.