Gottheimer, Moskowitz: ‘Congress should not publicly intervene’ in Israel’s judicial reform negotiations

Amid public criticism by some Democratic lawmakers about Israel’s proposed judicial reforms, moderate Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) are urging legislators against airing their concerns on the ongoing process.

“Regardless of our personal views and concerns, Congress should not publicly intervene in ongoing negotiations of a key democratic ally,” the lawmakers said in a statement obtained by Jewish Insider that is set to be released on Wednesday. “Doing so, especially in a partisan way, could undermine those negotiations toward a positive outcome.”

The lawmakers added that “we all need to work together — both in a bipartisan manner and with our key ally — to bring calm to the region and work toward peace for Israel and its neighbors,” noting that the Biden administration “has been clear in condemning unilateral actions that dim the prospects for peace.”

The lawmakers pledge that they will continue to “advocate for policies” that support Israel’s security, grow the Abraham Accords, support a two-state solution and counter threats to Israel and the U.S.

“Israel remains our most vital ally in the Middle East,” they said. “It is also its own democracy.”

Moskowitz has been among the Democratic lawmakers advocating a “wait-and-see” approach to the judicial reform plans, in contrast to warnings from numerous House and Senate Democrats.

The lawmakers’ statement comes ahead of the anticipated release of a letter, led by some top House Democrats, warning of a ‘major conflict’ in the Middle East, a situation the lawmakers say would be exacerbated by the proposed judicial reforms. At least 45 lawmakers had signed onto that letter as of last weekend.