Slotkin says she is ‘seriously considering’ campaign for Senate in Michigan

The Lansing-area Democrat tells JI she wants to 'have my ducks in a row' before announcing run for Debbie Stabenow's seat

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said in an interview with Jewish Insider on Thursday that she is “seriously considering” launching a campaign for the seat long held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), who announced earlier this month that she would not seek reelection in 2024.

“When a big decision like this comes up, I’m pretty thoughtful about it,” Slotkin, a moderate Jewish Democrat who recently won a third term in a competitive district covering the Lansing area, told JI. “I want to make sure I talk to as many people as possible and solicit thoughts and counsel and just kind of have my ducks in a row before I make such a big decision.”

The 46-year-old congresswoman said she had not yet committed to a specific timeline for potentially announcing a bid. “I’m seriously considering it,” Slotkin said, adding later in the interview that she is “definitely” exploring a run for the upper chamber.

The rare open-seat race in Michigan, a key battleground state, is poised to be among the most high-profile elections of the coming cycle, where Senate Democrats will be defending their tenuous 51-49 majority.

In addition to Slotkin, other Democrats who are reportedly weighing Senate bids include Reps. Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) as well as Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Slotkin, a prolific fundraiser who has fared well in tough elections as a congresswoman, is widely viewed as a formidable contender for the seat, which Stabenow, 72, has held since 2001.

Slotkin, a former CIA and Defense Department official, said she had not been expecting Stabenow’s announcement in early January. “I was surprised that Sen. Stabenow, who has done so much for the state of Michigan, decided not to run in 2024,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it.”