Worthy Reads

🏆 Controversial Cup: Ahead of the World Cup, The Atlantic’s Franklin Foer looks at the controversies around this year’s games, held in Qatar, which range from the physical toll of stadium construction to moving the events to avoid the Gulf’s summer heat, disrupting European football season. “By attaching themselves to the passion of their public, juntas, dictatorships, and aspiring oligarchs have always exploited the sport to win good will and insulate themselves from criticism. In the end, the soccer fan’s appetite for the game is far more robust than the craving for democracy. Qatar is the most extreme example of this phenomenon, which is why it has elicited an unusually strident backlash. With the Qatar World Cup, players aren’t just passive participants in a regime’s reputation laundering. They will be playing in stadiums built with imported labor, recruited on deceptive pretexts, and subjected to some of the most inhumane working conditions imaginable. More than 6,500 workers died to make this spectacle possible, according to The Guardian. To watch any game in this tournament is to be reminded of the body count. How can a goal be joyously celebrated when one knows of the graveyard required to build the pitch on which it was scored?” [TheAtlantic]

🌴Firm in Florida:Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox spotlights the post-Trump administration lives of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as they seek to put down roots in South Florida. “There is probably no amount of money or time — never mind concession or disavowal — to bring them back to where they were pre-circus. But Jared and Ivanka were never going to be the same people. Washington hardened them, both infinitely expanded and wildly contracted their world. They were both too toxic and loathsome for their old crew, and far beyond them in other ways. It’s hard to imagine they will ever be invited to the Met Ball again, but they will never again care about going. By virtue of their position, they were in palaces and situation rooms and oval offices instead of ballrooms and yachts on the Adriatic, involved in national security negotiations, and key members of internationally significant investigations instead of social seasons and fashion weeks. It is safe to assume that wherever they travel now, they are meeting with a billionaire or politically powerful person who lives there; and vice versa when those people visit Miami. As one person put it to me, once you’re in that circle, you’re in.” [VanityFair]

🧳 Living in Fear: The New York Times’ Jane Arraf interviews an Iranian man who fled the country for medical treatment — and safety — after being caught up in the country’s anti-regime protests. “When Masoud, a 27-year-old computer programmer, returned to his family home in Tehran, bleeding after being shot by security forces with dozens of metal pellets, his father urged him to go to the hospital. Going to the hospital, though, for protesters wounded at the antigovernment demonstrations that have been sweeping Iran, would mean almost certain arrest. ‘He said they will put you in prison for just a year and it would be over soon,’ Masoud said of his father’s advice. ‘But everyone knows that you don’t get put in prison in Iran for just one year.’… The demonstrations in Iran erupted after the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in custody in September. It is impossible to reliably estimate how many of those wounded in the protests have escaped the country because most have gone into hiding. Some, like Masoud, have managed to cross land borders into Iraq, including Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdistan Region, or were able to get onto flights leaving Iran.” [NYTimes]

🙏 Power of Prayer: In TheWall Street Journal, Armin Rosen visits the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where for several years a local rabbi has quietly moved the needle on Jewish prayer at the site, which is forbidden. “For a growing number of Israelis, the ban on Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount epitomizes the state’s ambivalence toward Judaism itself, and a decadeslong indecision as to whether Jewish belief is a hazard in need of careful management or the reason for modern Israel’s existence. Like this month’s Knesset election, in which gleefully antiestablishment parties seeking a more Jewish national character made large gains, the quietly changing situation on the Temple Mount attests to which camp is winning and why. ‘You push to the point of resistance,’ Rabbi Levi said. The point hasn’t been met, so the pushing will continue.” [WSJ]

👴Out Out With the Old:The New York Times’ Lily Goldberg ventures to Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood for an intergenerational social event hosted by a popular social media account and podcast that has garnered a fan base for its portrayals of old Jewish men. “‘Many in Jewish establishments are concerned about younger Jews not believing in things or caring about things that older generations cared about,’ [Congregation Beth Elohim Assistant Rabbi Matt Green] said. In Mr. Rinsky and Mr. Seversky’s project, Rabbi Green saw a flipped script. Beneath the facade of its often sarcastic humor, O.J.M. — as Rabbi Green sees it — expresses a real desire to connect with and archive aspects of American Jewish culture that are disappearing with time and assimilation. ‘He’s preserving these voices and this aesthetic and this attitude toward life that won’t be here forever,’ Rabbi Green said. He added, ‘He’s also, I think, inviting us into it to figure out what of this do we want to take on beyond our generation.’” [NYTimes]