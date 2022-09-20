👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin, who is mounting an independent challenge to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT). We also chat with Ron Prosor, Israel’s newly arrived ambassador to Germany, about his family’s personal ties to the country. Also in this newsletter: Merrick Garland, Ben Judah and Dara Horn. Below, a look at what’s happening in Turtle Bay as world leaders and dignitaries descend upon New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London yesterday, world leaders are making the transatlantic trip to New York for the U.N. General Assembly. Upcoming speeches from world leaders including President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — who has drawn criticism from American and Israeli officials over his recent comments regarding the Holocaust on “60 Minutes” — are set to take place throughout this week.

Biden heads to New York this afternoon, where he’ll attend a Democratic National Committee reception tonight. Tomorrow he’ll address the General Assembly, and afterward will have individual meetings with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Lapid will speak on Thursday and meet with world leaders including Guterres, Truss, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the GA.

Erdogan is planning to visit Israel after several of his ministers go before him to lay the groundwork for a visit, Jewish Insider learned from an attendee at a closed-door meeting organized by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and held at the Turkish mission to the U.N. in Manhattan. Read more here.

Lapid will also meet with the leaders of the major Jewish communal organizations in North America during his trip and participate in the annual Friends of the IDF gala, along with about 500 of the organization’s major supporters.

But it’s not just what’s happening in Turtle Bay that’s drawing attention, as Politico reports. In addition to bringing you the latest updates from UNGA, we’ve got our eyes on the events happening on the sidelines of the GA. Last night, the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Rabbi Arthur Schneier, held its annual gala at the Pierre Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Attending the event were honorees Robert Kraft, the philanthropist and New England Patriots owner; Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi; and Jean-Paul Agon, chairman of the L’Oréal Group.

Also happening in New York yesterday was a convening of the Clinton Global Initiative, where pandemic recovery and climate change were among the most-discussed topics. OurCrowd founder and CEO Jon Medved talked to eJewishPhilanthropy’s Ben Sales yesterday about the launch, announced yesterday at the forum, of a $200 million impact investment fund devoted to advancing global health equity. Read more here and sign up for eJP’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.

A host of world leaders also gathered at the Atlantic Council’s 2022 Global Citizen Awards in New York last night, where honorees included the presidents of Finland and Indonesia, the prime minister of Sweden, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and actor Forest Whitaker.