In first, White House to host Rosh Hashanah reception

Most years, the White House Hanukkah party is the hottest Jewish ticket in town. This year, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are adding another Jewish celebration to the official calendar: They’re hosting a Rosh Hashanah reception at the White House on the morning of Friday, Sept. 30.

Invitations to the event, a copy of which was viewed by Jewish Insider, were sent out on Monday.

The party “in celebration of the Jewish New Year” will take place in between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Biden previously hosted a Rosh Hashanah reception at the Naval Observatory when he was vice president. Last year, he addressed more than 1,000 rabbis in a virtual Rosh Hashanah call.