Worthy Reads

🗽 Coming to America: In the Wall Street Journal, Jon Hilsenrath reflects on his family’s escape from Nazi Europe and settlement in the U.S., depicted in the recent Ken Burns documentary about the American response to the Holocaust. “Mr. Burns’s film raises disturbing questions about America’s treatment of immigrants. The country has a long history of conflict over newcomers that is at odds with its image of itself as a welcoming melting pot. ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ recounts exhaustively the migration barriers and public bigotry that plagued desperate Jewish people seeking refuge in the U.S. in the 1930s and 1940s. Some perspective on this tension can be found in the story of what happened to Joseph Hilsenrath after he got off the boat 80 years ago… His experience affirms Mr. Burns’s central point that the U.S. didn’t make things easy for Jewish immigrants, particularly at that first step of getting in. Once Joseph Hilsenrath was given a chance, however, America proved good to him and he to America — a case with broader significance.” [WSJ]

💌 Romance Redux: The New York Times’ Michal Leibowitz considers the benefits of matchmaking, and what role the practice could play in modern dating. “When I reviewed the transcripts of the dozen or so formal conversations I had for this piece, I noticed a common theme. Whether Jewish, evangelical, Mormon or Muslim, almost all the people I spoke to emphasized that their approaches to dating offered some kind of protection for the single person, a way to make the process of finding a partner a little less painful. Sometimes these protections offer obvious benefits: Meeting someone through a third party, like a friend, parent or matchmaker, creates accountability that discourages bad behavior. Refraining from quick, casual sex lowers physical risks, like S.T.D.s, and the emotional risk of sliding into an incompatible relationship. But sometimes these protections offer safety via a kind of check on one’s own judgment, too. Chanie Lebovics, a Florida-based matchmaker who works mostly with Chabad Jews, told me that having a mentor who can look at the matchmaking process ‘from an objective place’ is common in her community.” [NYTimes]

🎓 Campus Beat: In the Jewish Journal, Ken Marcus, the founder and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, warns of increasing instances of attacks on college students’ Jewish identities following the announcement last month by nine groups at the University of California, Berkeley’s law school that they would not host Zionist speakers. “It is now a century since Jewish-free zones first spread to the San Francisco Bay Area (‘No Dogs. No Jews’). Nevertheless, this move seems frightening and unexpected, like a bang on the door in the night. Berkeley law students are not the first to exclude Zionists. At the State University of New York at New Paltz, activists drove two sexual assault victims out of a survivor group for being Zionists. At the University of Southern California, they drove Jewish student government vice president Rose Ritch out of office, threatening to ‘impeach [her] Zionist ass.’ At Tufts, they tried to oust student judiciary committee member Max Price from the student government judiciary committee because of his support for Israel. These exclusions reflect the changing face of campus antisemitism. The highest profile incidents are no longer just about toxic speech, which poisons the campus environment. Now anti-Zionist groups target Jewish Americans directly.” [JewishJournal]

💥 Different Stripes: In The Atlantic, Jamie Kirchick looks at how critics of U.S. foreign policy from across the ideological spectrum have found common cause in supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Ranging from anti-imperialists on the left to isolationists on the right and more respectable ‘realists’ in between, these critics are not pacifists in the strict sense of the term. Few if any oppose the use of force as a matter of principle. But nor are they neutral. It is not sufficient, they say, for the West to cut off its supply of defensive weaponry to Ukraine. It must also atone for ‘provoking’ Russia to attack its smaller, peaceful, democratic neighbor, and work at finding a resolution that satisfies what Moscow calls its ‘legitimate security interests.’ In this, today’s anti-war caucus is objectively pro-fascist.” [TheAtlantic]

🔍 Playing with Fire: In interviews with six Iranian former CIA informants and 10 former U.S. intelligence officials, as well as reviews of Iranian government records and news reports, Reuters’ Joel Shectman and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin uncover how carelessness by the U.S. agency endangered those working for them. “One informant said the CIA instructed him to make his information drops in Turkey at a location the agency knew was under surveillance by Iran. Another man, a former government worker who traveled to Abu Dhabi to seek a U.S. visa, claims a CIA officer there tried unsuccessfully to push him into spying for the United States, leading to his arrest when he returned to Iran. Such aggressive steps by the CIA sometimes put average Iranians in danger with little prospect of gaining critical intelligence. When these men were caught, the agency provided no assistance to the informants or their families, even years later, the six Iranians said.” [Reuters]