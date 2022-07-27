👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Divisions over the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel were on full display at an eight-candidate forum for New York’s 10th Congressional District last night at Brooklyn’s Congregation Beth Elohim.

In the lineup were former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman (D-NY), City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, former House impeachment counsel Dan Goldman, small business owner Brian Robinson, former public defender Maud Maron and Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.

Niou — who appeared virtually due to a COVID diagnosis on her campaign team — defended the BDS movement, although she said that she does not personally boycott Israel or intend to so do. She also said an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement could take “many shapes… including a two-state solution. If that’s where the parties land, I’ll fully support it.”

“I support the BDS movement’s right to political speech,”Niou said. “I share the movement’s commitment to human rights, equality and freedom for everyone in the region. I do not support calls to oppose the BDS movement. At the same time, I do not always agree with every single statement that’s made or all of its demands, nor do I embrace all of its tactics. No movement is perfect.”

Niou, who spoke first on the topic, faced targeted criticism from several other candidates.

The first and biggest applause of the night went to Goldman,who spoke about his support of Israel. “I categorically denounce the BDS movement. It is anti-Zionist, it is antisemitic. And let’s make something really clear: It’s not a First Amendment issue,” he said. “Of course, anyone who believes it has a First Amendment right to say they believe it. It’s the fact of supporting it that is the problem here.” He added, “We must have unconditional support for Israel.”

Jones said that, during a recent J Street trip to Israel, he confronted then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “I looked him in the eyes and I said, ‘There’s an entire generation of young American Jews that has some real issues with what your government has been doing,’” Jones recounted. “We need someone who’s willing to say that while supporting Iron Dome, to make sure that the Jewish people are safe,” he said, referring to Israel’s missile-defense system.

Rivera likewise said she does “not think [BDS] advances the ultimate goal of a peaceful two-state solution,” she said. “We can have a safe and secure Israel and, of course, a free and independent Palestinian state. I think it is up to us to try to also advance the goal of bringing parties to the negotiating table, both sides.”

Holtzman said that she remembered listening to news of Israel’s founding on the radio as a child.

