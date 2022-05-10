👋 Good Tuesday morning!

Nebraska and West Virginia voters head to the polls today. More below on the races we’re watching.

Former Anti-Defamation League National Director Abe Foxman published an op-ed in the Detroit News this morning criticizing Rep. Andy Levin’s (D-MI) stance on Israel and antisemitism and endorsing his primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI).

“[Levin] uses his Jewishness [and] respected political family name as a cover for softness on both issues,” Foxman told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod last night. “On Israel, he is a constant critic. I worry about people who envelop themselves in protecting Israel from itself. He knows better. I find that very troubling because he doesn’t bear the consequences of his recommendations or criticisms or decisions because he’s a citizen here.”

Foxman also said, on antisemitism, “nothing from the left concerns [Levin],” specifically citing the congressman’s friendship with Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN). He said that Stevens has been “very clear” where she stands on both issues.

Karine Jean-Pierre, who is set to take over for Jen Psaki as White House press secretary next week, has come under fire for an op-ed she published in Newsweek in 2019 encouraging Democrats to skip AIPAC’s annual conference. She called the pro-Israel lobby “severely racist” and wrote that “AIPAC’s values are not progressive values.” At the time, she was the national spokesperson for the advocacy group MoveOn.

Jean-Pierre, who will be the first Black White House press secretary, has not commented on the matter since her appointment was announced last week. She has been serving as principal deputy press secretary since last year. Her most recent public comments about Israel were in 2020, when she tweeted an image of Muslim and Jewish paramedics praying together in Israel at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and called it an “inspiring show of humanity.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Jewish Insider on Monday.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines will testify this morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee about the global threat landscape. And Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) will speak at a Jewish Federations of North America event to kick off the group’s virtual lobbying campaign.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding a confirmation hearing this afternoon for the nominee to be State Department counterterrorism coordinator, Elizabeth Richard, as well as the nominee to be Ukraine ambassador, Bridget Brink. Both are career foreign service officers.

Politico reported yesterday that Richard, as ambassador to Lebanon in 2020, turned away a supplemental security force sent to Beirut following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani without consulting her superiors.