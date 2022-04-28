👋 Good Thursday morning!

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host their first official White House movie screening this evening, when they will show the new HBO film “The Survivor,” a biopic about Polish Jewish boxer and Holocaust survivor Harry Haft. According to the White House, “the director, producers, lead actor, and representatives of the American Jewish community will attend the screening.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and former Sen. Norm Coleman (R-MN) are co-chairing a bipartisan gala dinner in D.C. this evening benefiting American Friends of the Hebrew University. The dinner will honor Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matt Brooks and his wife, Deborah, and Democratic Majority for Israel President and CEO Mark Mellman and his wife, Dr. Mindy Horowitz, at the group’s 2022 Scopus Award Gala.

The event will also feature a discussion between UAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog.

The Republican Jewish Coalition is holding its annual spring leadership meeting today in Washington. In addition Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Tim Scott (R-SC) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Herzog and NRCC Chair Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) will address the group.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the state’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, bringing to 25 the number of states that have adopted the measure.

“The fact that 25 states and the District of Columbia, and other major cities, over 30 countries, hundreds of universities, sports teams and governmental bodies have adopted the IHRA Working Definition as a tool identifying antisemitism reflects the broad support that exists for the most authoritative and internationally accepted definition of antisemitism, as well as the widespread view that it is critically important to recognize antisemitism in order to combat it successfully,” the leadership of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement.

“As we commemorate Yom Hazikaron lashoah v’ lagevurah, literally, The Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust and Heroism, which marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising,” they added. “Almost eight decades have passed since the concentration camps were liberated, but the scourge of antisemitism remains with us. Yom Hashoah is therefore not just about the horrors of that genocide. It is also a testament to our commitment to the pledge ‘Never Again.’”

In a major blow to Democrats, New York’s highest court overturned the state’s redistricting map, which had been drawn by state Democrats, appointing an outside expert to redraw it. The decision could cost Democrats three House seats and makes the midterm outlook “potentially horrific” for Democrats, Cook Political Report House Editor Dave Wasserman suggested. The decision also delayed congressional primaries from June to August.

Budget hearings continue on Capitol Hill today: Secretary of State Tony Blinken will testify before a House Appropriations subcommittee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

Jennifer Strahan, who is challenging Greene in the GOP primary, told JI, “I would have voted in favor of preventing the Iranian regime from acquiring drones that make Iran-sponsored atrocities more deadly and frequent. This vote cements the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene is among the very top antisemitic, anti-Israel members of Congress of either party — and even anti-American.”

The bill, backed by AIPAC, would clarify that the creation and proliferation of weaponized drones and drone technology is covered under U.S. sanctions on Iran.