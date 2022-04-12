👋 Good Tuesday morning!

Seventy national security professionals and former administration officials wrote a letter on Monday to President Joe Biden expressing “grave concerns” over the administration’s consideration to revoke the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ terrorism designation.

The letter’s authors argued that removing the designation would give the IRGC a “green light to murder Americans and attack our allies” and “would cause irreparable harm to the families of American victims of terrorism who are engaged in civil lawsuits against banks and companies that may have criminally conspired with the IRGC’s agents to launder billions of dollars through the U.S. financial system.”

Signatories include former Sens. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) and Mark Kirk (R-IL), former Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Elan Carr, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Mary Beth Long and former Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams.

Fourteen Republican senators wrote to Biden on Monday with a similar message, arguing that revoking the IRGC’s terrorism designation would be “wildly misguided” and “betray our partners and allies.”

Sen. John Kennedy(R-LA) organized the letter, and was joined by Sens. Mike Crapo (R-ID), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tim Scott (R-SC), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Braun (R-IN), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and Roger Marshall (R-KS).

Over the weekend,video surfaced of Mahmoud-Reza Aghamiri, a senior Iranian nuclear engineer, discussing Iran’s nuclear program. “If our nuclear capability was at the level of 1997-1998, who would bother to negotiate with you? It is natural to have the power, the might, and the capabilities that would make your enemy succumb to your demands in the negotiations,” he is heard saying.

First-quarter fundraising numbers are coming in ahead of the April 15 deadline, the final filing deadline before a number of primaries over the next several months.

In the member-on-member Democratic primary in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) announced he had raised $784,000. His challenger, Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) has not yet announced her Q1 fundraising numbers.

In the newly redrawn 11th Congressional District in Michigan, another member-on-member Democratic primary is shaping up to be one of the most expensive races in the nation. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) pulled in $2.5 million, while Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) raised $1.2 million.

Steve Irwin, a Democrat running for a House seat in Pennsylvania, pulled in $613K.

Also hitting the $600K club is former Trump administration State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who announced her haul a month and a half after entering the Tennessee 5th District race with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.