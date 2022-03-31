👋 Good Thursday morning!

The Senate confirmed Deborah Lipstadt to serve as the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism by a voice vote at 1o:19 p.m. ET last night, exactly eight months after the Biden administration announced her nomination.

The move to confirm Lipstadt by voice vote required the unanimous consent of the full Senate — meaning any single senator, including some Republicans who have opposed her nomination — could have come to the floor to block this fast-tracked process.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who is Jewish and represents Lipstadt’s home state, came to the Senate floor Wednesday evening to request the voice vote. “It’s time for the Senate, at long last, to confirm this nominee,” Ossoff said. “Right now as we speak the scourge of antisemitism is rising again in this country and around the world. If we mean the words ‘never again,’ then at long last, Madam President, let’s confirm Deborah Lipstadt to fight antisemitism.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told JI, “She’s eminently qualified. This was long overdue and I’m glad we got her confirmed tonight.” Read the full story here.

The late-night confirmation caps off a quagmire that left Lipstadt stuck in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — which cleared her nomination on Tuesday — for months. Republicans on the committee objected to a tweet by Lipstadt accusing committee member Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) of trafficking in “white supremacy/nationalism” and blocked her for months from receiving a confirmation hearing and subsequently delayed a committee vote.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog traveled to Jordan yesterday to meet with King Abdullah II in Amman. The meeting, on the heels of a terror attack on Tuesday in Bnei Brak that left five Israelis dead, was the most recent effort to calm tensions ahead of next month, which will see Passover, Easter and Ramadan occur nearly simultaneously.

President Joe Biden spoke ​​with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett by phone yesterday in the wake of the attacks. According to a readout of the call released by the White House, the president “emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel.”

The Treasury Department announced a new round of sanctions against businesses assisting in procuring supplies for Iran’s ballistic missile program. Treasury Undersecretary of Terrorism Brian Nelson said the U.S. “will not hesitate to target those who support Iran’s ballistic missile program” and “will also work with other partners in the region to hold Iran accountable for its actions, including gross violations of the sovereignty of its neighbors.”