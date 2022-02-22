conference call

Nides: Israel’s hands won’t be tied by deal with Iran

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides indicated that Israel would not be bound by any agreement made with Iran, in an address he made at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations gathering in Jerusalem. “The Israelis have the right to do what they need to do to defend their country. So no one is tying the hands of the Israelis,” Nides said, David Brummer reports for Jewish Insider.

Step by step: Nides discussed the Biden administration’s approach to the Iran talks happening in Vienna. “The president is committed to make sure the Iranians do not get a nuclear weapon,” Nides said. “How we work that out, and how we focus on pushing this decision of the 90% enrichment away, if it’s to 2030, if it’s a date later, if it’s the beginning of a longer conversation — details will come if we get to that stage. We are not at that stage.”

‘No games’: “We are lockstep with the Israelis,” Nides added. “There’s nothing we are doing here that they are not aware of. I’m not suggesting they’re supportive of what we’re doing or not doing. But there’s no games here. I think in the last Democratic administration that I was a part of, there was some sense that we weren’t communicating with them and they were surprised.”

Coalition compliments: The ambassador said the Biden administration had almost immediately developed a warm working relationship with Israel’s coalition government since its formation in April 2021. “Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has a beautiful relationship with the president – as does Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. I hope that it continues, especially if I have anything to say about it. This coalition is a beautiful thing – this is what Israel is all about. We should be proud as Jews to see this going on.”

Conflict resolution: Nides reiterated that he was in full support of the vision of a two-state solution, while he was under no illusions that a peace agreement would be signed anytime soon. “I want to do things for the Palestinian people. The Biden administration has and will continue to support them. The average Palestinian needs freedom, security, and educational opportunities. The options are not great if they do not have them. It is clear that many Israelis, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, feel the same way and are trying to help the Palestinian people too.”



Bonus: On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid touted relations between the U.S. and Israel, which he accused former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of having spoiled. “In fact, on the Iran issue and the signing of the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015, the U.S. ignored Israel’s opinion. The whole relationship was soured, and we almost lost the bipartisan nature of Israel in Washington. We’ve done a good job of restoring it.” Regarding a potential nuclear deal with Iran he said, “We’ve retained our ability to say that we did not sign the agreement and we will be free to act on our own – even if there may be consequences to these actions.”