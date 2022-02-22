Daily Kickoff
With the House still in recess, several dozen lawmakers are in Israel this week to meet with officials.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is leading a delegation of nearly 30 Republican freshman members on a trip organized by the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation (AIEF). The group met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday. AIEF’s delegation of Democrats will meet with Bennett later today.
Bennett told the GOP delegation that Israel should continue to be a bipartisan issue in the U.S., and not a cause supported only by the GOP, according to a senior Israeli official who was present at the meeting. The prime minister noted his friendship with President Joe Biden.
Bennett also discussed Israeli efforts to further the Abraham Accords, noting that an objective of his recent trip to Bahrain — the first time an Israeli prime minister has visited the Gulf nation — was to create practical outcomes from the Accords and inject substance into the agreements. He also praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Bahraini Prime Minister Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
For many in the delegation, it was their first time in Israel. Twenty-seven members of Congress, in addition to a number of spouses — and McCarthy’s mother — also attended the meeting.
A portion of the conversation focused on Iran, the senior official said, as nuclear talks continued some 1,500 miles away in Vienna. Bennett reiterated a claim he had made on Sunday — that Iranian negotiators in Austria are pushing for the U.S. to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization — and warned that Iran is attempting to delegitimize the International Atomic Energy Agency, the international body tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear program.
The House Republicans also met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is also leading around a dozen Democrats on an AIEF delegation to Israel, which met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday.
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) urged people in a video posted to AIPAC’s Twitter account to “come to the State of Israel, see the reality on the ground with your own eyes, and then come to your own conclusion.”
heard in jerusalem
Bennett warns Iran deal will create ‘more violent’ Mideast
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Sunday that a potential U.S. return to a nuclear agreement with Iran “is likely to create a more violent and less stable Middle East” and that a new deal “will enrich [Iran’s] brutal and corrupt regime.” Speaking at the 47th mission of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Bennett addressed a gala dinner of delegates in Jerusalem on the current challenges facing both Israel and Jews in the Diaspora, reserving most of his comments for the burgeoning Iranian threat, David Brummer reports for Jewish Insider.
In the midst of it: “There is no doubt that America will remain our biggest and strongest friend. However, ultimately, it is us who have to live in the region and it is us who will bear the consequences,” Bennett stressed. He added that Israel did not uniformly oppose an agreement between the world powers and Iran, representatives of which have been meeting in Vienna since last spring. Bennett noted that many who were in favor of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have concerns about the prospect of an agreement at present.
Red lines: “The Iranians have continued to cross one red line after another, and they are now enriching uranium beyond 60 percent,” Bennett said. “This is the hand that both the Israeli government and President Biden’s administration inherited, and there is no point playing the blame game of what went before. We need to address the challenge.” Bennett suggested that Israel would not accept Iran as a nuclear threshold state. “We have a clear and non-negotiable red line: Israel will always maintain its freedom of action; to defend itself.”
Continued concerns: Bennett added that Jerusalem was concerned over the “sunset provisions” in the 2015 agreement, which are set to expire in less than three years. Once those provisions expire, Bennett said, “Iran will be able to develop, install and operate advanced centrifuges. Imagine football stadiums of advanced centrifuges spinning — which this agreement will allow… and it’s completely legal.” The prime minister also warned that tens of billions of dollars [of Iranian assets] will soon be unfrozen and the resultant access to the booming energy market. “Much of this money will be funneled toward attacking Israel, our allies in the Middle East, and U.S. soldiers — as they have already started to do.”
Read the full story here.
Bonus: As talks with Iran about reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal enter their final stages, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the deal cannot be reinstated unless the U.S. lifts “major sanctions.”
conference call
Nides: Israel’s hands won’t be tied by deal with Iran
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides indicated that Israel would not be bound by any agreement made with Iran, in an address he made at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations gathering in Jerusalem. “The Israelis have the right to do what they need to do to defend their country. So no one is tying the hands of the Israelis,” Nides said, David Brummer reports for Jewish Insider.
Step by step: Nides discussed the Biden administration’s approach to the Iran talks happening in Vienna. “The president is committed to make sure the Iranians do not get a nuclear weapon,” Nides said. “How we work that out, and how we focus on pushing this decision of the 90% enrichment away, if it’s to 2030, if it’s a date later, if it’s the beginning of a longer conversation — details will come if we get to that stage. We are not at that stage.”
‘No games’: “We are lockstep with the Israelis,” Nides added. “There’s nothing we are doing here that they are not aware of. I’m not suggesting they’re supportive of what we’re doing or not doing. But there’s no games here. I think in the last Democratic administration that I was a part of, there was some sense that we weren’t communicating with them and they were surprised.”
Coalition compliments: The ambassador said the Biden administration had almost immediately developed a warm working relationship with Israel’s coalition government since its formation in April 2021. “Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has a beautiful relationship with the president – as does Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. I hope that it continues, especially if I have anything to say about it. This coalition is a beautiful thing – this is what Israel is all about. We should be proud as Jews to see this going on.”
Conflict resolution: Nides reiterated that he was in full support of the vision of a two-state solution, while he was under no illusions that a peace agreement would be signed anytime soon. “I want to do things for the Palestinian people. The Biden administration has and will continue to support them. The average Palestinian needs freedom, security, and educational opportunities. The options are not great if they do not have them. It is clear that many Israelis, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, feel the same way and are trying to help the Palestinian people too.”
Read the full story here.
Bonus: On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid touted relations between the U.S. and Israel, which he accused former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of having spoiled. “In fact, on the Iran issue and the signing of the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015, the U.S. ignored Israel’s opinion. The whole relationship was soured, and we almost lost the bipartisan nature of Israel in Washington. We’ve done a good job of restoring it.” Regarding a potential nuclear deal with Iran he said, “We’ve retained our ability to say that we did not sign the agreement and we will be free to act on our own – even if there may be consequences to these actions.”
munich meeting
Ukraine takes center stage at Munich conference
Ukraine was front and center — quite literally, when the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, was speaking — at the Munich Security Conference, which began over the weekend. But the annual gathering, held in person this year after being forced online in 2021, provided an opportunity for Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to share the global stage with other representatives from countries that have signed onto the Abraham Accords, and to tout the achievements of the agreement.
Gulf goals: Gantz appeared onstage on Sunday with Emirati diplomatic adviser Anwar Mohammed Gargash and Bahraini Undersecretary Abdullah Bin Ahmed al-Khalifa. Khalifa told the crowd in Munich that the Mossad was operating in Bahrain, calling it part of the “ongoing cooperation” between the two countries. During his own speech, Gantz praised “new brave leaders in the region who are prepared to develop relations with Israel,” a nod to the Bahraini and Emirati officials in Munich.
Meeting of the minds: Gantz and Vice President Kamala Harris met on Saturday in Munich, after which the Israeli defense minister said the two discussed “the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords, the situation in Ukraine and the importance of confidence-building measures with the Palestinians.” Gantz took the opportunity of the conference to meet with a number of foreign dignitaries in town, including French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the foreign and defense ministers of Germany.
Appeasement: In an impassioned and defiant speech on Saturday, Zelensky called on Ukraine’s Western allies to help resolve the Russian threat to the Eastern European country. In pointed language, the Ukrainian president repeatedly compared the Western response to Russian aggression with the appeasement strategy at the start of World War II in 1938. “I just want to make sure you and I read the same books.” Zelensky said. “How did it happen that in the 21st century, Europe is at war again and people are dying?”
View towards Vienna: Even with the focus firmly planted on Ukraine, negotiations over a new Iran deal managed to sneak into the conversation. With expectations for a deal announcement growing, speculation swirled that Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian might speak, with the Iranians previously refusing to meet with American negotiators face-to-face. Yet with the conference coming to a close, any possible meetup went unreported in the press.
Pic of the Day
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides (right), Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat (center) and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (left) pose in Jerusalem after announcing Google’s investment of $25 million towards training women, Arabs and Haredi Jews.
