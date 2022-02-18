👋 Good Friday morning!

Ed. note: In honor of Presidents’ Day, the next Daily Kickoff will arrive on Tuesday. Enjoy the long weekend!

For less-distracted reading over the long weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: Inside New Jersey’s Orthodox boomtown; AOC heckled by pro-Palestinian protestors at two Austin events; Jamaal Bowman pulls support for Abraham Accords bill; Tzipi Livni opens up about her Gulf visits before the Abraham Accords; and Art to bring dreamers together in space. Print the latest edition here.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will host its first mission since the start of the pandemic in Jerusalem early next week, the group’s CEO, William Daroff, told Jewish Insider. Fifty Jewish leaders representing 20 organizations will be in Israel for the start of the mission on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, attendees will hear from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides. The next day, featured speakers will include Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar and Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai.

The mission also marks the Conference’s first since the installation of Bennett’s broad coalition government. “We’ve met with them and interacted with them over the eight months that they’ve been in this coalition,” Daroff told JI. “But as a group, bringing a wide spectrum of American Jewish leadership here…we believe that really opens up the opportunities for discourse and engagement.”

“God willing, the only thing negative about the Conference of Presidents mission will be the daily COVID tests,” Daroff quipped.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her delegation of House members met yesterday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Health Minister Dr. Mai Al-Kaila and other officials and students in Ramallah, and civic society leaders in East Jerusalem.

In Ramallah, the delegation launched a new USAID SMART project, funded by Congress, aimed at helping small- and medium-sized Palestinian business owners and the local economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Israeli government is urging the U.S. to reinstate the Houthi’s designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in conversations with Biden administration officials and members of Congress, an Israeli official told JI.

A new congressional mapproposed by the North Carolina state Senate improves Rep. Kathy Manning’s (D-NC) electoral chances compared to the original map thrown out by the state’s supreme court, which cleaved her district in three. It is now up to the courts to pick a final map.

“This one’s much better for Manning — they drew her into a swing district, but one that makes more geographic sense. And at least she’s not paired with another incumbent,” Chris Cooper, director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University, told JI. “If we had never seen the other map, this is a tough draw for Manning. Because we have, however, this looks like a glimmer of hope.”