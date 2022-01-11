Rand Paul takes heat from pro-Israel groups for stalling Iron Dome funding

The letter was signed by a number of organizations, including The Jewish Federations of North America, Christians United for Israel, Hadassah and the Anti-Defamation League

A coalition of pro-Israel organizations sent a letter to Senate leadership on Tuesday taking aim at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for blocking supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system and arguing that folding the funding into a larger package would “undermine Israel’s security.”

The funding passed the House by an overwhelming bipartisan majority in September of last year, but Paul has repeatedly blocked passage in the Senate, insisting that funding be reallocated from Afghanistan aid to pay for the $1 billion Iron Dome supplement.

The letter — sent to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — was signed by Christians United for Israel, The Jewish Federations of North America, the Orthodox Union, Hadassah, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaisim, the Union for Reform Judaism and the Anti-Defamation League.

“[The funding] has bipartisan support in the Senate, although passage has been stymied,” the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Jewish Insider, reads. “One person’s objection should not undermine the overwhelming bipartisan will of the Senate nor stand in the way of ensuring Israel has the tools necessary to keep people safe.”

For some of the groups targeting Paul, the letter represents an escalation.

A Senate source told JI in December — after Paul blocked a unanimous consent request to pass the funding on the Senate floor for the fourth time — that the “next chance” to approve the funding would be in a possible omnibus government funding package in February.

On Tuesday, the organizations wrote that they oppose this strategy.

“While we understand the supplemental Iron Dome funding would likely be included in a final omnibus spending package, the delay and even the prospects of a second continuing resolution undermine Israel’s security when the need to replenish this defensive system is urgent,” the letter reads.

It is also increasingly uncertain whether Congress will be able to finalize an omnibus funding package by February.

“Senators Schumer and McConnell must exhibit the necessary leadership to reject the political fringes and advance this bipartisan legislation,” CUFI Action Fund Chairwoman Sandra Parker told JI. “As evidenced by the politically and religiously diverse coalition of organizations that signed this letter, the American people have waited far too long for the Senate to act.”

“Time is of the essence,” Rhoda Smolow, Hadassah’s national president, told JI. “Hamas and Hezbollah are constantly building their arsenals of terror, and we cannot wait for the next wave of attacks. Innocent lives are at risk. It is past time for the Senate to move forward on replenishing the Iron Dome missile defense system now, which has broad and bipartisan support.”

Elana Broitman, senior vice president of public affairs for JFNA, added, “Iron Dome has overwhelmingly strong bipartisan support, and the supplemental funding should not be delayed any further.”