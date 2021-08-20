👋 Good Friday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, 49, received his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday morning, as Israel expanded its booster campaign to include those over 40 amid a renewed outbreak of the virus fueled by the Delta variant.

After months of quiet, behind-the-scenes communications, United Arab Emirates National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed al Nahyan met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, marking a sea change in what had been cool relations between their respective countries in the years following the Arab Spring. Turkey has sided with the Muslim Brotherhood while the UAE has been a vocal critic.

Turkish officials told reporters that Abu Dhabi feels increasingly isolated against what it perceives as the threat of Iran. “They cannot stand alone against Tehran,” one Turkish official said. “They are extremely nervous about the U.S. withdrawal from the region and they are recalculating their standing.”

David Makovsky, the Ziegler distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, was skeptical that other issues were not at play. “Turkey’s Erdogan has been mercurial as a regional actor and therefore any step should be seen as a move for now versus a long-term trajectory,” he said. “It is no secret that the UAE has been perhaps the most implacable Arab foe of the Muslim Brotherhood while Erdogan has been a big regional Muslim Brotherhood booster. Therefore, I have to believe there are quid pro quos that Turkey pledged re: quality of relations with the Muslim Brotherhood in order to warrant any reciprocal move by the UAE. Hopefully we will know more about what is the quid for the quo.”

Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former member of the Turkish parliament, told JI that “Turkey’s growing isolation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, [President Joe] Biden’s election as president, and his administration’s attempts to negotiate a deal with Iran have prompted Turkish President Erdogan to tone down his confrontational policy toward the UAE and other rivals in the region. Ankara’s reachout to the UAE followed earlier rapprochement attempts with Israel, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Erdogan hopes that such positive posturing will help ameliorate Turkey’s regional isolation, win the Biden administration’s good will, and attract Gulf capital to Turkey’s struggling economy.”

Erdemir added that as a key patron of the Muslim Brotherhood, Erdogan has “no sympathies” for leadership in Egypt, Saudi Arabi and the UAE — all of whom oppose the group. “However, he feels the need to be pragmatic in international relations during the current conjuncture. Whether these rapprochement attempts succeed or not, Erdogan believes that these gestures will help improve relations with the Biden administration, which has been vocally critical of Ankara’s transgressions at home and abroad, especially compared to the Trump administration.”

Erdemir predicted that Ankara would attempt more overtures in the region. “It is also important to note that the presence of Sedat Peker, a Turkish mob boss-turned-whistleblower, in Dubai, and the damage he has caused the Erdogan government with his confessions over the last few months, have also been a factor forcing Turkey to look for ways to improve relations with the UAE for damage-control reasons. As long as Erdogan’s feeling of diplomatic, political, and economic vulnerability continues, he is likely to continue to look for ways to build pragmatic relations with Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

President Joe Biden said the U.S. will “try to get” all Americans out of Afghanistan before his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, but left the door open for potentially extending the mission, saying, “if we don’t, we’ll determine at the time who’s left.”

Fifty-five bipartisan senators sent a letter to Biden urging him to evacuate all U.S. allies in Afghanistan. Sixteen Republicans sent a separate letter urging the president to use “all means necessary” to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan partners, amid mounting pressure on the administration to expand the U.S. perimeter around Kabul’s airport and send troops to retrieve evacuees.

State Department staff are also reportedly seeking thousands of dollars from some passengers hoping to leave Afghanistan, including both U.S. citizens and non-American evacuees.